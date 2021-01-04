ITV: Who is Holly from The Cabins? Meet the influencer on Instagram!











Holly joins the cast line-up for ITV2’s dating show The Cabins. As an influencer, she wasn’t too difficult to find on Instagram!

The Cabins comes to our screens as an alternative to Love Island, with a group of singletons matched to one person.

Each participant has 24 hours to spend time with another stranger, with their first date in a cabin – set in an idyllic, remote location.

So who is Holly from The Cabins? What’s her Instagram?

Screenshot: The Cabins | Starts 4th January | ITV2 Youtube

Who is Holly from The Cabins?

Holly Burns is a 23-year-old influencer, air hostess and make-up artist.

The Staffordshire-born lady has joined The Cabins she doesn’t “have any luck with lads” and has only lasted a day on dating websites.

She works for make up company MUA, as well as airline TUI Airways.

itv’s the cabins will be absolutely awful & my trash tv loving ass will enjoy every second — willow 🌿 (@achilleswill) January 4, 2021

TOWIE: Who is Gatsby’s girlfriend Sophie?

Holly on The Cabins

She revealed she hopes to go on a romantic date while on the show, but says she can’t stand being formal – and wants to see the fun side of someone!

Holly added that she has not joined the Mile High Club, saying the “toilets are disgusting”, and said the odd celebrity speaks to her on Instagram.

She continued:

“I’ve had the odd person talk to me on Instagram. I know what they get up to 24/7. It’s not the sort of person I want to be involved with, I want to be with someone who works on a building site down the road that no one knows about. It’s just less hassle.”

Soooooo. ITV have a new dating show called the cabins. I hope it’s good. I miss love island

😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 — K.bee 💛🐝 (@K_bumblebee) December 29, 2020

CHANNEL 4: Does Jenny from Gogglebox have a husband?

Holly on Instagram

With social media being a huge part of her career, it’s no wonder that Holly has made a living, boasting a profile with over 90k followers!

Most of her pictures are of herself, usually out shopping or on a night out.

She also uses her platform to speak out about how Instagram “is not reality” and how having imperfections are normal.

WATCH THE CABINS ON ITV2 EVERY WEEK DAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK