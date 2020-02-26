Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

A new TLC show called Hot and Heavy focuses on couples with different weights where the men are hot and women are overweight.

The reality show follows the challenges each couple faces such as backlash from their families and close friends.

The new series was announced last December, but it will arrive later this month for UK viewers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hot and Heavy, including, cast, episode guide and if the couples are still together.

Hot and Heavy: Cast

Joy Hill

Chris Hill

Kristin Keadle

Rusty Keadle

Adrianna Harris

Ricardo Thompson

Meet Joy and Chris Hill

Joy is 28 years old and Chris is 25. Joy is from Lincoln, Nebraska but she moved to Sacramento, California where Chris is from.

When they appeared on the show they were already dating after having met through a dating app. The two got married last year and they are still together.

Meet Rusty and Kristin Keadle

Rusty and Kristin were already married when they starred on Hot and Heavy. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and they live in Orlando, Florida.

The two met when they were waiting to get on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney World.

The two are still in love and married. You can find Kristin on Facebook here and Mark’s profile here.

Meet Adrianna and Ricardo

Adrianna and Ricardo are 24 years old and are from Canada. The couple met on Instagram back in 2017.

The two are not married and are parents to toddler Eli. Based on Adrianna’s Instagram page, there are definitely wedding bells on the horizon as she says she will be “future wife” to Ricardo.

You can find Adrianna on Instagram @aemilyharris and Ricardo under the name of @thompsonricky.

Hot and Heavy: Episode guide

Hot and Heavy’s first episode airs on TLC UK on Saturday (February 29th) at 8 pm. Series 1 consists of three episodes.

The other two episodes air on March 3rd and March 10th on TLC UK at 10 pm.

