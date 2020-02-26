A new TLC show called Hot and Heavy focuses on couples with different weights where the men are hot and women are overweight.
The reality show follows the challenges each couple faces such as backlash from their families and close friends.
The new series was announced last December, but it will arrive later this month for UK viewers.
Here’s everything you need to know about Hot and Heavy, including, cast, episode guide and if the couples are still together.
Hot and Heavy: Cast
- Joy Hill
- Chris Hill
- Kristin Keadle
- Rusty Keadle
- Adrianna Harris
- Ricardo Thompson
Meet Joy and Chris Hill
Joy is 28 years old and Chris is 25. Joy is from Lincoln, Nebraska but she moved to Sacramento, California where Chris is from.
When they appeared on the show they were already dating after having met through a dating app. The two got married last year and they are still together.
Honestly, weddings were never much of a priority for me. I never really fantasized about what my wedding would be like or what kind of linens we’d use. The details weren’t important to me, but I know a good thing when I see it, and I knew I wanted to spend my life with @cb_ortega . I delegated most of my wedding planning, and did the minimum logistical planning. I was *totally* unprepared for how powerful our wedding day would be. We started saying our vows right as golden afternoon light shone all around us, and I looked around and saw most of my nearest and dearest souls watching us make a precious commitment to each other. Chris and I looked at each other with happy tears in our eyes and faith in the unbridled potential for what our future together could be. It was the happiest moment of my life, truly. I told Chris immediately afterwards that when I die I hope I’m able to re-live that moment. Love in all of its forms is so powerful. Call me a convert, I absolutely love weddings now. Many thanks for @sparklebridal for the beautiful gown, and @triciarissmannstudio who had the perfect dreamy wedding venue for us.
Meet Rusty and Kristin Keadle
Rusty and Kristin were already married when they starred on Hot and Heavy. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and they live in Orlando, Florida.
The two met when they were waiting to get on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney World.
The two are still in love and married. You can find Kristin on Facebook here and Mark’s profile here.
Meet Adrianna and Ricardo
Adrianna and Ricardo are 24 years old and are from Canada. The couple met on Instagram back in 2017.
The two are not married and are parents to toddler Eli. Based on Adrianna’s Instagram page, there are definitely wedding bells on the horizon as she says she will be “future wife” to Ricardo.
You can find Adrianna on Instagram @aemilyharris and Ricardo under the name of @thompsonricky.
Hot and Heavy: Episode guide
Hot and Heavy’s first episode airs on TLC UK on Saturday (February 29th) at 8 pm. Series 1 consists of three episodes.
The other two episodes air on March 3rd and March 10th on TLC UK at 10 pm.
WATCH HOT AND HEAVY ON TLC UK FROM FEBRUARY 29TH AT 8 PM
