Anna Williamson, Paul C Brunson, and Tom Read Wilson are joined by a new expert on Celebs Go Dating in 2023. Dr Tara is on hand to advise the celebrity clients on all things bedroom-related. The spicy new season has viewers hooked and many are asking how long Celebs Go Dating is on for.

Love Island stars, sisters of supermodels, TV broadcasters, and Made In Chelsea cast members are all looking for love on the E4 show. While some of the celebrities’ dates appear to go down well, drama between the clients sees one famous face storming out of a brunch during episode 10.

Credit: Lime Pictures/Channel 4

How long is Celebs Go Dating on for?

Celebs Go Dating series 12 premiered on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Episode 1 introduced viewers to some familiar famous faces including Vanessa Feltz, Chloe Burrows, and Mark-Francis Vandelli.

After all kinds of dates and a whirlwind romance between agency members, series 12 has been drama-filled.

Celebs Go Dating is on for almost a month in 2023.

How many episodes in series 12?

Celebs Go Dating series 12 is made up of 20 episodes in total.

The show airs from Sunday to Thursday each week at 9pm on E4.

For any fans who miss an episode, all the dating drama can be caught up with via Channel 4‘s All4 player.

When is the Celebs Go Dating final in 2023?

As fans follow along on the famous faces’ dating journeys in 2023, many are wondering when the series is set to finish.

The show is set to air for 20 episodes, so series 12 will come to an end on Thursday, September 14.

Paul, Anna, Dr Tara, and Tom will wave goodbye to the celebrities in mid-September when their unique dating experience comes to a close.

Whether any of the celebrities end up finding love remains to be seen as Vanessa is accused of “coming for” Paul in episode 10.

Mark-Francis seems as unimpressed with his dates as Vanessa is, while Spuddz and Adam appear to be unable to focus on just one partner.

