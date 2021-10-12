How old is Ed on 90 Day Fiance? Young pics explored











Big Ed is back on 90 Day Fiance, but this time on The Single Life spin-off. TLC viewers are now wondering how old the reality star is.

The second season of The Single Life is now being aired, following the first time we met Ed on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

Having recently got engaged to his on-off girlfriend Liz Woods, Big Ed is on several fans’ minds, including what he looked like when he was younger.

We explored his younger pictures, and can reveal exactly how old Big Ed is.

How old is Big Ed on 90 Day Fiance?

Big Ed was born on April 28, 1965, making him 56 years old today.

Reports say that he recently got engaged to 28-year-old restaurant manager Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Woods, who stars on 90 Day Fiance alongside him.

This gives them a 28-year age gap between them.

During the recent The Single Life episode, Ed’s daughter revealed she does not like her dad dating younger girls, who are the same age.

However, big Ed admitted he does not get along with women his age.

Ed's daughter may not like her dad dating younger girls, like her age. But the comment about Liz looking "rugged" and Botox doing wonders was trash. Not all women feel the need to be fake. #90DayFiance — ⚾SportsBelle🏈 (@Pitcrewprincess) October 12, 2021

Meet a younger Big Ed

As Big Ed prefers to date women who are younger than him, some fans have been eager to find out what he was like in his twenties.

He shared a picture of him while training at architecture school, sporting much darker, curly hair and a bow tie suit!

Many fans commented on his dashing looks, with one saying: “Ed you were a great looking guy back then and STILL are!!”

He also took us back even younger on Instagram here, when he was a senior, with brown, full hair and a bushy moustache!

How tall is the 90 Day Fiance star?

Although several reports state Ed is 4 ft 11, he has since corrected them and stated he is actually 5 feet tall.

His new fiancee Liz stands at just over 5 feet, while his mother, who often makes debuts on 90 Day Fiance, is 4 ft 10.

Big Ed Brown has also lost weight, and is regularly seen training in the gym and taking pictures for his Instagram followers.

"You gotta be this tall to ride that ride big Ed" – Robert#90DayFiance #TheSingleLife #PillowTalk



Me: pic.twitter.com/ObcRyEZ31s — Mother of Battle Cats (@BlissfulThorn) February 28, 2021

