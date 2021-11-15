How old is newbie Ellie Rose on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way?











Ellie Rose is one half of the newest 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples, alongside Victor McLean. But how old is the TLC star?

The pair began dating after Ellie, who is based in Seattle, visited Providencia – where she laid eyes on her now-partner Victor.

She often makes comments about her age and the loss she has experienced. As a result, several viewers are now wondering how old Ellie is.

How old is Ellie on 90 Day Fiance?

Central Pizza business owner Ellie is 45 years old, at the time of writing.

She often makes comments about her age, which has left viewers raging. One statement was that several hadn’t experienced loss like her at her age.

It comes after the loss of her parents and husband, who accidentally overdosed on a prescription painkiller.

The newbie said:

Everybody has hardships in their lives, for sure. But, you know, most of the people I know, that are my age, haven’t experienced as much death and loss that I have. My husband passed away suddenly. My mom passed away suddenly. My dad passed away from cancer, pretty quickly.

At least Victor is age appropriate for Ellie #90DayFiance — Sophie’s mom (@lostintall) October 18, 2021

Victor McLean’s age

Victor is 38 years old, despite some assuming him and Ellie have a large age gap. In reality though, they are only seven years apart.

As Victor admitted to cheating on Ellie with another woman, who he had spoken to about having children, some fans think she deserves better.

A result of Ellie continuing their relationship – after finding out his infidelity – was that viewers think she is too naïve for her age.

Victor said he would’ve had a bike by now if Ellie was really giving him money 😂 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/FGzW6o4vsK — 420 Day Fiance (@420DayFiance) November 15, 2021

Twitter reacts to age comments

Looking through Twitter, it is clear that Ellie’s comments about her loss by the age of 45 have not landed her in the popularity category.

Others have simply said that she looks older than her age.

One viewer wrote: “Ellie must have a life full of stress. I’m around her age with a 1 year old, no sleep, work full time and look way younger.”

Another said: “Ellie doesn’t look her age. She just look like somebody’s grandma #90DayTheOtherWay#90DayFiance#90dayfiancetheotherway.”

“Ellie, that house is gonna come crashing down with one strong wind or one big ocean wave. Rethink this plan cause at your big age you shouldn’t be making these kinda moves”, said a TLC fan on Twitter.

“I feel like most people my age haven’t experienced this amount of loss.” I like you Ellie, but I’m younger than u, and my tally: all grandparents, aunt, dad, younger sis, an ex boyfriend, and goddaughter. Do not challenge us to a grief-off. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway — Fractalfay (@fractalfay) September 19, 2021

Ellie and Victor don’t have a gross age gap which is honestly like half the battle on this show… #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway — 404 Not Found (@notthisheifer) August 30, 2021

