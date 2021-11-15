How old is newbie Ellie Rose on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way?

Ellie Rose is one half of the newest 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples, alongside Victor McLean. But how old is the TLC star?
The pair began dating after Ellie, who is based in Seattle, visited Providencia – where she laid eyes on her now-partner Victor.
She often makes comments about her age and the loss she has experienced. As a result, several viewers are now wondering how old Ellie is.
How old is Ellie on 90 Day Fiance?
Central Pizza business owner Ellie is 45 years old, at the time of writing.
She often makes comments about her age, which has left viewers raging. One statement was that several hadn’t experienced loss like her at her age.
It comes after the loss of her parents and husband, who accidentally overdosed on a prescription painkiller.
The newbie said:
Everybody has hardships in their lives, for sure. But, you know, most of the people I know, that are my age, haven’t experienced as much death and loss that I have. My husband passed away suddenly. My mom passed away suddenly. My dad passed away from cancer, pretty quickly.
Victor McLean’s age
Victor is 38 years old, despite some assuming him and Ellie have a large age gap. In reality though, they are only seven years apart.
As Victor admitted to cheating on Ellie with another woman, who he had spoken to about having children, some fans think she deserves better.
A result of Ellie continuing their relationship – after finding out his infidelity – was that viewers think she is too naïve for her age.
Twitter reacts to age comments
Looking through Twitter, it is clear that Ellie’s comments about her loss by the age of 45 have not landed her in the popularity category.
Others have simply said that she looks older than her age.
One viewer wrote: “Ellie must have a life full of stress. I’m around her age with a 1 year old, no sleep, work full time and look way younger.”
Another said: “Ellie doesn’t look her age. She just look like somebody’s grandma #90DayTheOtherWay#90DayFiance#90dayfiancetheotherway.”
“Ellie, that house is gonna come crashing down with one strong wind or one big ocean wave. Rethink this plan cause at your big age you shouldn’t be making these kinda moves”, said a TLC fan on Twitter.
