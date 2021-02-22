How old is Rebecca on 90 Day Fiance? TLC star questioned after making age remark!











TLC’s 90 Day Fiance saw Rebecca announce that she’s the “only one at the table in her age group”. So, how old is she?

Now a married couple, Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott’s romance has been followed on the series since the very beginning.

During last night’s episode, the couple’s dinner with Rebecca’s daughter and her friends caused quite the stir amongst viewers.

So, how old is Rebecca from 90 Day Fiance? And what is Zied’s age?

Who is Rebecca from 90 Day Fiance?

Rebecca, from Georgia, USA, is a private investigator and TV personality.

She is a mother-of-three, who are all parents themselves.

Rebecca has been married three times in the past, which ended in divorce, and is now married to Zied Hakimi, from Tunisia.

Before her current job, she was a mechanic for two years, after learning how to work motor vehicle engines alongside her father.

How old is Rebecca Parrott?

50 years old

Rebecca recently celebrated her special day, to mark her 50th birthday.

She went reportedly through a weight loss cosmetic procedure not long ago, which involved laser liposuction and body contouring procedures.

Her husband Zied, who is 27 years old, posted an Instagram video montage in aid of her milestone birthday.

Who did Rebecca think was going to be at this dinner and what age group was going to be there if it was her daughter and their friends? #90DayFiance — Brittany (@Brittany1985) February 15, 2021

Fans react to Rebecca’s remark

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance were confused over Rebecca’s statement, who said: “I am the only one at the table in my age group.”

Several went on to find out how old she is, while others thought she was pointing out the obvious, as she was sat with her daughter and her friends.

Many urged Rebecca to “get a man her own age” following the remark.

On top of Rebecca being mad for being the oldest one there when she chose to date someone her children’s age. What did she expect??? #90DayFiance — Somebody’s Auntie (@Nesha_Pee) February 22, 2021

Rebecca really said “I was CLEARLY the oldest one at the table” like it was a surprise… well yeah your fiancé and your kids are the same age, you knew this. #90DayFiance — karonhiiosta (@snooksss) February 22, 2021

“I’m the only one at the table in my age group” – Rebecca



Nooooo. How odd!#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fWBSBPtcJi — K & S (@90day_bachelor) February 15, 2021

