90 Day Fiancé is one of those bizarre dating shows with a unique and entertaining format.

The TLC programme focuses on couples from two different nationalities who have 90 days to get married. Basically, one of them needs to get a K-1 visa in order to marry a foreign citizen – so they’ve got just 3 months to make up their minds and tie the knot!

The show has gained such a huge popularity in the US that bosses have produced several spin-offs such as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

With 7 seasons behind its back, the show is a big hit with viewers across the pond. But how can UK fans watch the series?

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé in the UK?

The first six seasons of 90 Day Fiancé are available to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK.

One episode is £2,49, while the whole season comes at a cost of £19.99. The earlier seasons are even cheaper than that, with the first whole season costing you just £10,99. However, season 7 is not available on the streaming platform at the time of publication.

In addition, there’s a new spin-off called 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined which kicked on April 20th in the US. The show hasn’t arrived on TLC UK yet, so sadly you can’t watch the series right now.

However, if you can’t wait for the series to arrive, you can use a VPN service which gives you access to programmes outside of your country. Head to Express VPN for more information and how to install.

How to watch 90 Day Fiance in the US?

US fans will be delighted to know that all seven seasons of 90 Day Fiancé are available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Viewers across the pond can also watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined which premiered on TLC on Monday, April 20th. The show airs at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT every Monday.

Plus, you can catch up on previous episodes and clips from TLC’s online website.

