Who is Hugo Hammond? Clubfoot disability of Love Island star explained











Love Island 2021 is welcoming its first disabled contestant in the name of Hugo Hammond, who has a condition called clubfoot.

*Phone rings* We’ve got a text! From June 28th, our nights will no longer be the same, as the popular dating show is back to transport us to Mallorca.

As of today (June 21), the official cast list for this year’s Love Island is out, showing us who will be entering the villa to find their one true lurrrve.

Amongst them is Hugo Hammond, who is making history as the first contestant with a disability to go on the show.

Who is Hugo Hammond?

Hugo is a 24-year-old PE teacher from Hampshire.

Currently teaching at a secondary school, he has successfully turned his passion for sports into his main career.

He previously played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability).

Before becoming a teacher, he travelled around the world while playing cricket, such as to Bangladesh and Dubai.

Hugo Hammond’s clubfoot: Explained

Hugo has a disability called clubfoot, which is a deformity in which an infant’s foot is turned inward.

The contestant said his disability is noticeable when he walks in bare feet, but the condition can be so severe that the foot faces sideways or upward.

Clubfoot affects one baby in every 1,000 born in the UK, and is more common in boys, according to the NHS.

He spoke out about his disability in an ITV interview:

I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short Achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.

Hugo on Instagram and Love Island

Ahead of the show’s launch, Hugo has 4.7K followers on Instagram, but this is likely to increase when Love Island starts to air.

Looking through his profile, he appears to play for Hartley Wintney Cricket Club, and often goes on nights out with his friends.

Hugo, who went travelling across Thailand in 2016, is often seen hanging out in the Oxford and Farnham areas.

When talking about why he chose to take part in Love Island, he told ITV:

I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there.

