Hey idiots, Hugo isn't gay - Love Island welcomes one nice guy and Twitter loses all integrity











Love Island 2021 star Hugo Hammond has come under speculation with some viewers assuming he may be gay after not finding a connection with any of the ladies on the series.

It is not the first time that the ITV2 show has led to circulating rumours, such as what surgery Chloe Burrows or Faye Winter have had done.

The latest topic amongst fans is a question surrounding Hugo’s sexuality, who has had both AJ and Georgia Townend put all their eggs in his basket.

It became the talk of Twitter, when he pulled each of them for a chat and closed down anything romantic happening. Reality Titbit has more.

Twitter users assume Hugo is gay

After scrolling through Twitter, it’s clear to see that several viewers are making assumptions, after he turned down several girls.

It comes after AJ only had eyes for him, and picked him in a recoupling. He kept trying to explore a connection but found there was nothing there.

Hugo explained to AJ how he felt, before she was dumped from the island. Then, in walked Georgia Townend, who outright said she liked him.

After a conversation, Hugo revealed that him and Georgia were completely different people, which he voiced to her within 24 hours.

After these events, Twitter automatically jumped to conclusions that Hugo could be gay. Or… maybe he just hasn’t found a connection yet!

One viewer shared on Twitter: “I didn’t wanna believe it at first but now it’s become clear… Hugo is gay.”

But another disagreed, and wrote: “He was drooling for Lucinda though, he isn’t gay, just someone who punches way way way too high.”

“I’m starting to think Hugo wanted a holiday or is he just gay”, said another.

Hugo Hammond: Previous relationships

Hugo was reportedly in a two-year romance with Millie Simmons, before they suddenly split up earlier this year.

During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Hugo and Millie, 22, were sharing romantic snaps, including during a holiday together.

As reported by OK, Hugo ended his relationship with Millie so that he could appear on Love Island, before he was accused of texting Kathryn Burrows.

Since then, he has coupled up with Sharon Gaffka, Chloe Burrows twice – in a friendship couple – and AJ, until she was dumped from the Island.

A source told OK that Hugo was still talking to Millie after their split, as well as Kathryn, right up until he got the call to go on the ITV2 show.

Yeah so I’m right handed

Love Islanders questioned for sexuality

After ITV ruled out same-sex ‘coupling ups’ on the show, just one Islander has addressed their sexuality this series, which was Sharon Gaffka.

She revealed that she is bisexual following a sexual confession.

Sharon was coupled up with Hugo, who is not the first Islander to be questioned about whether he is gay.

After former Islander Curtis Pritchard initially turned down Maura Higgins’ advances in series five, fans assumed that he could be gay.

He repeatedly gave the reason “tonight is not the night” to Maura as they lay in bed together, which didn’t make her too happy.

In the morning he clarified that he was “knackered,” but that didn’t seem to be a good enough reason for some viewers.

Twitter users jumped to homophobic slurs after the scene aired and would not drop the fact he did not want to ‘go all the way’ with Maura.

