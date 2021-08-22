Is Angela from 90 Day Fiance still smoking? Age of star revealed!











Fans questioned why Angela Deem is smoking, despite her health battle which influenced weight loss. What is the 90 Day Fiance star’s age?

During the second part of this year’s Happily Ever After: Tell All episode, she gets emotional and reveals that she thought she was going to die.

Before her weight loss surgery, the doctor told Angela that she had to quit smoking after they found cigarettes and lighters in her bra.

Since then, viewers are wondering why she is still smoking, despite advice given by a doctor and her health battle shown on 90 Day Fiance.

Is Angela Deem still smoking?

Rumor has it that she is still smoking, and was seen doing so in June

Angela has been accused of continuing to smoke, which was proven through an Instagram story she uploaded earlier this year.

As of August 20th, viewers are still convinced that she has not quit smoking, after a doctor told her she had to do so before weight loss surgery.

During 90 Day Fiance, she did try hypnosis as a last resort to quit her smoking habit, but refused to sign a ‘no smoking’ waiver.

It was clear that she was not ready to quit smoking at that point, as she would have been charged $1,500 if she broke the agreement.

#90DayFiance Angela can’t keep saying she got the surgery for her health when shes still out there smoking pic.twitter.com/RraFR02NOY — Talking Tech and Trash (@techandtrash) August 16, 2021

Viewers react to Angela’s smoking habit

After the clip of Angela getting emotional about her health came out, she began to get teary, but many fans did not have any sympathy.

One fan said: “If Angela was so concerned about her health she wouldn’t be smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. Girl stop.”

Angela, who has been smoking since she was 14 years old, is under speculation for allegedly still continuing the habit.

Another wrote on Twitter: “Angela doesn’t want to die but Angela doesn’t want to quit smoking.”

“If she thought she was gonna die why is she still smoking??? Lets be honest this is the #1 reason she couldn’t breathe!”, said a viewer.

There does not appear to be many fans sticking up for Angela’s decision, but some are clearly worried about her health.

Angela got a breast reduction “so she can breathe”, then she gets implants. Then she cries and says “I’m was afraid I’d die” from elective surgery, while still smoking cigarettes like a chimney. Make it make sense. #90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/1EzjbhkZbi — scrunchie87 (@scrunchie1987) August 16, 2021

What is Angela from 90 Day Fiance’s age?

Angela Deem is 55 years old.

Fans were shocked to find out that the 90 Day Fiance star is currently 55, as they appear to think that she looks older.

Several TLC followers commented that they thought Angela was at least 60 or 70 years old, with some remarking that it is a result of her smoking.

After undergoing weight loss surgery, she has a newfound confidence, and has not shied away from showing off her thinner appearance.

