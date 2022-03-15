Is Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley still with Dale and are they engaged?













Two years ago, Clare Crawley interrupted the usual Bachelorette process by getting engaged to Dale Moss just four episodes into her season. It was the first time in the history of Bachelor Nation that the early proposal took place.

Now that Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor has officially come to an end, fans noticed that this year’s whirlwind drama is the complete opposite to the romantic relationship between Clare and Dale in 2020.

As a result, viewers are wondering where the duo are today and whether she still has a ring on it. We’ve got all the latest gossip on what happened shortly after filming for the ABC show wrapped.

ALL THE DEETS: Clare Crawley’s height explored – how tall is the The Bachelorette star?

The Bachelor | Midseason Trailer BridTV 8280 The Bachelor | Midseason Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/jcL88rxiIBM/hqdefault.jpg 952480 952480 center 22403

Is The Bachelorette’s Clare still with Dale?

No, Clare and Dale are no longer in a relationship. She has since said her biggest regret is “trusting the process” on the show following her second split from Dale in September 2021, as per Page Six.

Describing their break-up as “painful”, the former pair ended things five months after he popped the question in January 2021. They later reconciled but officially called things off once again last year.

Clare said on an episode of Jana Kramer’s podcast, “Whine Down” that she had trusted Dale for who he said he was. She detailed their split, telling Jana:

My biggest regret is trusting the process, trusting a man — a man’s words and who he showed me he was. I don’t think that that’s a regret, like, I trusted somebody, I believed somebody that they were who they said they were or that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee.

She also blocked Dale’s number after their break-up. In regards to why they broke up, a source told US Magazine in January 2021 that they were working on “serious issues.”

the exact moment bachelor nation knew clare and dale would not last long pic.twitter.com/yqxPzevrXQ — val 🦋 (@socaIval) January 20, 2021

Is Clare Crawley engaged?

No, but she was engaged to Dale previously. In fact, it took the former couple just four episodes of her The Bachelorette season to put a ring on it, which later led to fans thinking they secretly got married.

On August 20, an Instagram page named ‘deuxmoi’ shared a screenshot of an e-mail they received. The first e-mail read: “Clare and Dale are married. They did it in “secret” but filmed it with a small crew and serious NDA. Negotiating with a print outlet to coincide with streaming wedding special.”

This was followed by another tip from a source that reads:

Yes, Clare and Dale are married. They are waiting to reveal it with People. I’m not 100% sure about the TV wedding though? I know they are so happy and now the goal is to have babies ASAP, like within the next few months.

This comes after US Weekly hinted the pair might be married. In July, the outlet revealed the couple had been spotted wearing wedding bands on their ring finger. However, the reality stars never confirmed the news.

Call Clare what you want but sis was FOCUSED on Dale and Dale only. Clayton is so unserious #TheBachelor — Desheaaa (@desheaaaaaa) March 15, 2022

OMG: What episode did Clare Crawley leave The Bachelorette?

Their relationship statuses today

Dale and Clare are both single. She now appears to be thriving by spending time exercising and hanging out with close friends. The Bachelor alum recently appeared on the show finale, to round up Clayton Echard’s season.

During the same day, Dale appeared on the SXSW panel to share his experiences working with brands as black creators and “how to make it an equal playing field for everyone”, as detailed on his Instagram page.

Modelling and regularly attending the gym is also how Dale has spent his time since their break-up. Family time has also been a priority for him, while Clare has often been hanging out with her doggies.

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C OR STREAM ON HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK