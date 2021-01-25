Is butter good for your mind? 90 Day Fiance star Mike's mom 'educates' fans!











Fans of 90 Day Fiance took to their search browsers after Mike’s mom announced that “butter is good for your mind”. So is it actually true?

It comes as Natalie and Mike’s love story is captured for the TLC dating show, which follows relationships affected by international borders.

In the latest episode, Twitter users were flowing with reactions to Mike’s mom’s statement, which revealed that butter is good for the brain.

So is the 90 Day Fiance star’s statement true? What do fans have to say?

Words of Wisdom from Mike’s mom: butter is good for your mind. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/6HMHcJsPsA — Cut Steak on a Bias (@SteakCut) January 25, 2021

What did Mike’s mom say?

Mike and his now-wife met up with his mom Trish for dinner in the last episode, which was Natalia’s first time meeting her.

During the dinner, she reveals that “butter is really good for your mind”, before putting an emphasis on “real butter” in particular.

When the producer asks Trish how it is good for your mind, she goes on to say that it helps with your memory.

Me explaining to my partner why I’m SLATHERING my rolls in honey butter 🧈🧈🧈 #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/jYqdMGLqI7 — ⚡️ Suplex Kittay ✨ (@SuplexKittay) January 25, 2021

Viewers react to butter statement

Fans watching 90 Day Fiance were clearly shocked by Trish’s belief that butter is good for your mind.

After a brief scroll on Twitter, it’s clear to see that the majority of them are choosing to believe her, while others have disagreed.

One fan said they can see a “cooking show in Mike’s mom’s future”!

“Butter is good for ya” – Mike’s Momma



I’m gonna listen to her #90DayFiance — Caitie Collins (@CaitieCollins) January 25, 2021

Mike’s mom said butter’s good for the mind and I’m dead.



Unless it’s true. Then I’m alive.



Until the butter kills me. #90DayFiance — Jason Reynolds (@JasonReynolds83) January 25, 2021

I think Mike’s mom meant fish oil and not butter 😂 #90DayFiance — Anhel👩🏾‍🎓 (@anhel9anhel) January 25, 2021

Is butter good for your mind?

To an extent, yes

Butter is known to have saturated fats in it, which is the most likely ingredient which could make it good for your mind.

According to The Health Improvement Centre, there is significant research into the benefits of saturated fat and reduction of Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia and age-related cognitive decline.

So, when Trish said it helps with memory, she had a point.

However, researchers have found that saturated fat, found in foods like red meat and butter, may be especially harmful to your brain, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

Did anyone else jump on google to figure out if real butter is really good for your mind?? No just me?? Ok then carry on #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/7aNk2MfX1m — Alice (@furmommaX2) January 25, 2021

