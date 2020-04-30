Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The first-ever celebrity edition of Ex on the Beach came to an end on Tuesday, April 28th.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach brought a superb celeb cast from the likes of TOWIE‘s Joey Essex to former Love Island star Michael Griffiths.

The first season also brought TV personality Calum Best who previously had some awkward relationships in the media spotlight.

So, is Calum single now? Or is he dating someone after his stint on the MTV show?

Calum Best on Celebrity Ex on the Beach

From the celebrity version of Love Island to Celebs Go Dating, Calum has taken part in a number of dating reality shows in the past.

Unfortunately, those appearances haven’t been lucky for Calum as he didn’t end up with someone in the long run.

And his outing on Celebrity Ex on the Beach hasn’t been less awkward as he came face-to-face with several of his ex-girlfriends.

Is Calum Best single?

Yes, Calum Best is single after Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

The reality star joined the MTV series with the aim to find a partner, but he hasn’t been able to find the one as he hoped. Speaking to The Mirror earlier this year, Calum discussed the reason behind his stint, saying:

“I’m doing it because I’m still f*****g single and in the hope of finding someone and the hope that this might be the one. The thing is, if I can’t find a f*****g Mrs in my private life then I’m going to try elsewhere.”

And many fans wonder if Calum is still with Megan Rapley, but they are not dating and have stayed good friends.

Calum Best’s ex-girlfriends

A number of Calum Best’s ex-girlfriends showed up on Celebrity Ex on the Beach – from Victoria Winterford to Marissa Jade.

Calum and Victoria briefly dated on Celebs Go Dating‘s 2017 series, while Calum dated Marissa in 2017 as well.

