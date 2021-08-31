Is Chris Conran gay? Bachelor in Paradise fans confused over 'bromance'











Chris Conran walked into the Bachelor in Paradise sunny filming location alongside Chasen Nick, who fans thought had a ‘bromance’.

After his sudden entrance onto the ABC dating series, a spin-off to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, viewers were left confused.

They began questioning whether he is gay, after he told co-star Chasen: “If we don’t find love we can just walk to the sunset together.”

So, the question is, do they have a ‘bromance’ or is Chris Conran gay? Reality Titbit looked into his dating history to find out the answers.

Why do viewers think Chris could be gay?

Chris appeared to have a ‘bromance’ with Chasen Nick.

This led viewers to think that Chris could be gay, after he walked in with his arm hanging on Chasen Nick’s.

Their interaction with each other led to the question of his s*xual orientation, with some describing Chris as “cheesy”.

Others thought he seemed to be auditioning as the new host, and attributed his bold personality as similar to former presenter Chris Harrison.

I’m catching hella gay vibes from Chris. It can’t just be me 😬 #BachelorInParadise — #BIZZLE (@Belieb3rForLife) August 31, 2021

Is Chris Conran gay?

No, Chris from Bachelor in Paradise is not gay.

Chris and Chasen are just very close friends, who have jokingly said they will head into the sunset together if they cannot find love.

The Bachelor star allowed a comment from friend on Instagram, where they described a photo of him with Chasen as “definitely gay”.

Chris responded by saying he only allows comments like that from that particular friend, who is called Thaddeus Nelson.

We already know that Chris is not gay though, as we have seen him date women on the main series. Plus, he is getting to know Jessenia Cruz on BIP.

He has also never made any comments that refer to being gay.

Chris and Chasen’s ‘bromance’

Revealing that he has “built relationships to last a lifetime”, it looks like Chris and Chasen are the very best of friends.

After going onto the show together, they have built a close bond.

Photos on Instagram show them styling each other’s jackets, going to Nobu Malibu together and matching their outfits.

They call each other the ‘smoke bros’, clearly suggesting that they see each other as brothers, and regularly hang out with one another.

Chris and Chasen recently went out partying on a boat, and posed on a red carpet in San Diego with friend Sarah Coffin!

