Is Emma Hernan engaged and who is the Selling Sunset agent's ex?











Emma Hernan is set to join the Selling Sunset cast, but ahead of the Netflix show’s new season, rumors say she could be engaged.

Alongside Vanessa Villela, she is one of two new agents who now work for the Oppenheim Group – but there is some drama staring her in the face.

That brings us to our next discovery, which is that Emma allegedly has history with Christine’s ex-boyfriend. Awkward.

We found out all about Emma’s love life, her past with Christine’s ex, and whether she is engaged. Get to know her ahead of season four…

Who is Emma Hernan?

Emma Hernan is a model-turned-real estate agent. The new employee at the Oppenheim Group is also thought to be a multimillionaire.

Now living in Los Angeles, she was originally born and raised in Scituate, Massachusetts, near Boston.

She also runs her own food company Emma Leigh & Co., which she launched in March 2020. The entrepreneur follows in her grandfather’s footsteps, who founded Yankee Trader Seafood in the ’90s.

Emma also partnered with Beyond Meat and launched her plant-based mini beef empanadas in November last year!

She started modeling when she was 12, and it only took four years for her career to kick off, such as being booked for gigs in Paris runway shows.

Is Emma Hernan engaged?

No, Emma Hernan is not engaged, or in a relationship. In September 2021, she confirmed to People that she is single.

There is no sign of anyone romantic on her Instagram… However, we did find a picture of her kissing a man while he lifts her in the air from 2014.

It appears to have been posted by her mom Stephanie, which shows Emma with a man called Gregory Kelleher, now married to another woman.

Emma does not wear an engagement ring on her finger. However, she is holding a baby in one post, but it looks like they are one of her relatives.

Emma’s history with Christine’s ex

Christine told Vanessa that Emma was engaged to her ex two months after they split up, but it has not been revealed who this mystery man is.

However, Christine has since moved on with tech millionaire Christian, 41, who she welcomed their first baby with in May.

Emma said on the Season 4 trailer:

I’m here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay like Christine – out of mind.

With her set to take on some of Christine’s listings, it isn’t taken lightly. Maya Vander is seen asking if Emma will be sitting at Christine’s desk.

This is before the camera cuts to Jason telling her that he hopes she “sees it as a professional decision”, which leads to her storming out crying. Uh oh.

