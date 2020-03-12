Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The coronavirus outbreak has already affected a number of TV shows, events and public gatherings across the world.

Coachella won’t be happening until October this year, while ITV cancelled Phillip Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday last week.

The latest James Bond movie will not arrive until a few months later after bosses decided to move the release date from April to November 2020. Most recently, Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both been infected with the virus.

That has turned the eyes to Love Island as fans are wondering if the summer edition is going ahead after all.

So, is the ITV2 dating show at risk? Could the broadcaster cancel the series this summer?

Is Love Island 2020 at risk over coronavirus?

Like other shows, Love Island is at risk over the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

The dating series is set to return in summer 2020 but given the current situation, it might not happen.

The World Health Organisation has already declared the virus as a pandemic, so we might not see a new bunch of Islanders looking for love in the Love Island villa!

Could ITV cancel the summer series of Love Island 2020?

Yes, Love Island bosses could easily cancel the show to stop the spread of the virus. There are 17 confirmed cases on the Spanish island of Majorca at the time of publication.

However, the figure in Spain is much bigger with over 2,000 affected residents from the pandemic.

According to The Sun, Love Island is currently seeking guidance from health organisations and working on a plan if the virus is still around in early summer.

And even if ITV doesn’t cancel the show, producers might decide to film the summer series in a different country.

What are fans saying?

Unsurprisingly, many viewers are worried that the summer series might get cancelled.

One Love Island tweeted: “I wonder if Love Island will still be on with this coronavirus madness.”

Love island this summer gonna be a bunch of people with coronavirus in quarantine 😭😭😭😭 — aims (@yungaims) March 12, 2020

