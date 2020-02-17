Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

During the past weekend, Love Island was taken off-air for two consecutive days.

ITV didn’t broadcast the episodes on Saturday and Sunday nights after the tragic death of former presenter Caroline Flack.

So let’s find out whether Love Island is back on tonight and what we can expect to see on Monday’s (February 17th) episode.

Is Love Island on tonight?

Yes, Love Island is back on air tonight (Monday, February 17th).

The show will be broadcast at its usual time slot at 9 pm on ITV2, followed by spin-off series Love Island: Aftersun with host Laura Whitmore at 10 pm.

ITV took down Love Island’s Unseen Bits on Saturday night (February 15th). The reality TV show also cancelled its episode on Sunday (February 16th).

What can you expect to see tonight?

ITV2 has confirmed that tonight’s instalment will pay a special tribute to 40-year-old Caroline Flack who sadly died during the weekend at her flat in East London.

Caroline presented the ITV2 dating series for five consecutive series between 2015 and 2019. Laura Whitmore replaced Caroline to host the winter series of Love Island 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Love Island wrote:

Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.

