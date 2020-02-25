Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Following each finale, Love Island usually airs a one-off reunion special which reunites the Islanders of the last series.

The 2020 winter series in Cape Town, South Africa came to an end after Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were named the winners.

The reunion episode is a good opportunity to bring back the contestants and for the finalists to meet each other’s families and close friends.

So is there a Love Island reunion 2020? Here’s what we know so far.

Is there a Love Island 2020 reunion?

Unconfirmed.

According to ITV2’s schedule for a week ahead, the reunion episode is not on their programme listings.

The 2019 summer series aired its special around a week after its finale. Last year’s Love Island finished on July 29th and the special aired the following Sunday, August 4th.

However, based on this week’s TV guide, the television channel is set to air Ibiza Weekender at 9 pm on Sunday (March 1st).

SCENE STEALERS: Love Island: Luke T’s mum and dad steal the show in episode 36!

What is Love Island reunion about?

The Love Island reunion episode sees the contestants of the last series reunited as they catch up on the latest gossip and events.

In the ITV2 special, the Islanders usually talk about how their relationship has developed since the finale and whether they’re still very much in love after their exit from the villa.

The reunion also sees the finalists meet the parents and close friends of their other half. No pressure, they all just need to make a good impression.

Love Island Christmas reunion

Love Island has also aired Christmas reunion episodes in the past. There was one for the contestants from 2017 and 2018. But the finalists of the 2019 series didn’t reunite for one last December.

The ITV2 show ditched the festive special since Love Island returned with its first-ever winter edition in January 2020.

There’s still a long way to go until Christmas, but if there’s not a reunion now, let’s hope there will be one at the end of the year.

CATCH UP WITH LOVE ISLAND SERIES 6 ON THE ITV HUB NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK