Why is 'Fantasy Suites' on The Bachelorette 2021 finale? Fans confused!











The Fantasy Suites episode is usually shown on every season of The Bachelorette. But fans are confused about when Katie’s takes place.

Usually, the theme is spread out across a week, which sees the Bachelorette and the final contestants get intimate without any cameras on them.

Katie herself has already made hints, but it doesn’t look like it is on the schedule, despite the finale being set to air on August 9th (tonight).

Although an entire episode usually shows what goes on, Katie is thought to have possibly cut the series early, leaving fans confused about the suites.

Fans question when ‘Fantasy Suites’ is on

As the Fantasy Suites episode usually airs before the finale, many have come to the conclusion that it might not be airing.

After a quick scroll on Twitter, many were shocked at its absence.

One viewer said: “No fantasy suites!?!? What!?”.

Another wrote: “So why the preview for finale looks like no fantasy suites no dress, ring, engagement. I want a refund on this season.”

“Hold up- don’t tell me that Katie- the Sex Positive Queen doesn’t even get to have 1 (one) Fantasy Suite Date?! You’re joking me right?”, said a viewer.

However, Katie herself admitted that Fantasy Suites did happen.

#TheBachelorette Katie wants to test drive her options in the Fantasy suites. Until then, she’s not tilting her hand to anyone. I, for one, applaud her for that — Tom Brosseau (@tommybro21) August 3, 2021

Why was ‘Fantasy Suites’ in the finale?

There was not enough content to give Fantasy Suites its own episode

Usually, the events of the intimate week takes up a full two hours.

However, Katie Thurston’s Fantasy Suites week had to share its clips with The Bachelorette 2021 finale – perhaps because she done the deed!

This year, she was not messing around, as she made sure the men she didn’t want went home, and managed to choose her match quicker than others.

As a result, the Fantasy Suites was in the finale because Katie chose who she wanted very early on – ending filming early!

Does Katie not have a Fantasy Suite Episode? #TheBachelorette — Sailor Lels (@VenusVerdict) August 7, 2021

The Bachelorette 2021: Why the series is short

Rumor has it that Katie Thurston’s season wrapped up early after deciding who she was going to pick ahead of schedule.

Due to there being no clip of her at a Final Rose location in the season trailer, spoilers say she knows who to choose quicker than previous stars.

After Michael Allio’s exit, to the 2021 season being cut short by a week, we get two more weeks, instead of the usual three – with a double finale.

The finale episode is just one, rather than split into two episodes.

