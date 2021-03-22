Is Tim from 90 Day Fiance gay? Fans question his sexuality











Tim’s relationships have been closely followed on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. Recently, viewers are wondering if he is gay.

The series follows several couples, while they navigate through the ups and downs that come with dating across the border.

Tim’s love life is amongst those that feature on the dating series. Since appearing, he has faced speculation from fans who think Tim might be gay.

So, who is Tim from 90 Day Fiance gay? Where are him and Jennifer now? Let’s find out the truth, and get an update on their relationship…

Who is Tim Malcolm?

Tim is a reality TV star, who is best known for appearing on 90 Day Fiance.

The 39-year-old is from Charlotte, in North Carolina, and owns and operates Gringo Custom Guns in his hometown.

Tim has owned multiple local businesses in the Charlotte area throughout the 2000s, and is thought of as an entrepreneur.

He has split from Jennifer Tarazona, and is now thought to be working on a project with his ex Veronica Rodriguez.

Tim has invited four women to go on a virtual date with him during the pandemic. He is currently thought to be single, and dating online.

Viewers speculate that Tim might be gay

For years, fans have been asking whether Tim is gay, and they’re not the first to put the question forward.

His first love interest Jennifer Tarazona, questioned him about his sexuality during the show, which led to some fans wondering if he is transgender.

During 90 Day Bares All (on Sunday, March 21st), several fans took to comment on the clip, where Veronica and Tim discussed how they met.

One viewer wrote: “I wonder when will he finally walk in his truth and officially come out.”

Another said: “Prince looked and acted gay too.. except he got all the ladies and he was straight. Maybe this is just his thing. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Who cares either way.”

Is Tim from 90 Day Fiance gay?

No, Tim has not announced that he is gay

Tim has shut down rumours which state he could be gay, but has admitted that he has some feminine traits.

He told ET in 2019:

I kind of laugh about it. I do have some feminine traits. The gay thing was kind of out of left field for me.

Tim also confirmed that he is “not transgender” during the interview.

