Is Whitney still with the Frenchman? 'Rapper's' identity explored

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star previously shared the highs and lows with her ex Chase Severino, but he’s no longer in her life.

Instead, she has been dating an unnamed Frenchman, and fans are wondering if they are still together now filming has wrapped up.

We found out if Whitney is still with the mystery guy, and even done some digging to unveil the ‘rapper’s’ identity…

Who is Whitney Thore’s boyfriend?

Although Whitney has never disclosed his identity officially, rumor has it that her boyfriend could be Nail Rayner, a French rapper.

Nail Rayner appears to fit the identity bill that Whitney has been giving hints about, especially as a call clip on the show gave away his name: Nail.

A screenshot, which saw Whitney having a French tutoring session with him, stated: “Nail… calling” on her laptop’s Facetime app.

Two months ago, his videos went private, suggesting to fans that he may be busy filming for My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Some think he has been roped in to be Whitney’s mystery boyfriend, but this is all unconfirmed by TLC and by the star herself.

She previously said she had a crush on her French tutor teacher in August, before later getting into a relationship with him.

I find funny how Whitney's friends are excited to meet this man she's been talking to. Idk, I never feel excited to meet anyone's boyfriend or girlfriend 😂 I'd rather not, really #MyBigFatFabulousLife — Gizzle (@giz2le) October 22, 2021

Is Whitney with the Frenchman?

Yes, Whitney has confirmed she is still in a relationship with him.

A post which went on her Instagram on November 2nd showed her wearing a ring – suggestive of a possible engagement?! – and visiting him in Paris.

Whitney revealed she spent six weeks there with him, is “in a relationship” and feels “incredibly happy” about her new beau.

Previously, she wrote on Instagram in September:

I just spent 6 weeks with him in the planet’s most-visited country, and as you can see, we are clearly out in public at one of the world’s biggest tourist attractions…but because he doesn’t want his face shown on TV to millions of people around the world, he must be embarrassed of me? There’s a big difference between being in public with someone versus choosing to put your identity on display on the internet and TV for people to rip apart.

Whitney’s previous relationships

Whitney was previously in a relationship with Chase Severino, who she got engaged to before finding out he cheated on her with someone else.

He has since had a baby with another woman, and is thought to be in a new relationship since his and Whitney’s split.

Before that, she was with Avi Lang. The pair were together for around seven months from September 2016 to March 2017 as per Distractify.

She has been in eight serious relationships, with three of them aired on TV.

Artist Lennie Alehat dated Whitney until 2016. He often posts his art on social media and takes a commission for his work.

