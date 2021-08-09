Where is Island Vibes Club in Majorca? Love Island location revealed!











Island Vibes Club is where all the 2021 Islanders were seen partying, until they were interrupted by a shock dumping. But where is it?

After Jake Cornish shouted the iconic “I’ve got a text!” before announcing they had been invited to the Majorca-based club, they all got ready to party.

Shots were being poured, some were mingling, and others were chilling in the pool – until host Laura Whitmore made her surprise entrance.

From there on, many viewers were curious to find out where exactly the Island Vibes Club in Majorca is. Cue location exploring by Reality Titbit…

Viewers react to Island Vibes Club

The beach party is back, where several memorable moments over the past few seasons of Love Island have taken place.

This year’s vibey party does not look the same as previous seasons, and it looks like the last time they held it was back in the 2018 series.

This is when Anton and Bella had an argument, leading to Ovie’s shocked reaction, as well as Joanna (Michael’s then-partner) being dumped.

Looking through Twitter, some are impressed with the club name created by producers, while others shared their thoughts.

One said: “What genius came up with ‘island vibes club’??!’.

Another wrote: “They haven’t done the island vibes club since 2018”.

“This Island Vibes Club better have a plastic glasses only policy. Don’t think I’d take my chances with a reusable metal straw there tonight”, said a fan.

Where is Island Vibes Club in Majorca?

The beach club party is held in another villa in Majorca

While the exact location is kept secret, it is likely that it is also in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, where the main Love Island 2021 villa is based.

It is not actually a beach club that anyone can go to, but rather it appears to be a villa that the producers have made their own party at.

With the sea in full view, it’s clear that it is located near to the beach side in the Majorca village!

Where is the Love Island 2021 villa?

Sant Llorenç des Cardassar

The 2021 Love Island villa is situated on the eastern stretch of the Majorca village, which is in Islas Baleares, Spain.

However, the exact location is kept a complete secret by producers.

The main villa is connected by a private road to Casa Amor, so that those running the cameras can easily get from one place to the other!

