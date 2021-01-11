ITV The Cabins: Who is Will? Meet Holly's date on Instagram!











Will has been matched in a cabin with Holly for ITV’s new dating show. So who is he? Let’s get to know The Cabins star on Instagram…

As The Cabins gets underway on ITV2, we’ve seen pairs leave as exclusive Cabins couples, ditch each other, and spend another night together.

Will is amongst one of the new singletons joining the series line-up, as he is matched with influencer Holly.

So who is Will? We found him on Instagram – find out more about him!

Who is Will?

Will Mcgregor is a 28-year-old working for a family-run electrical company.

From London, he has been single for three years following a five-year relationship. Will said they split as she wanted to settle down, but he didn’t.

Will says he was “a bit of a bad boy” for the first two years of being single.

Will on The Cabins

He has been matched with influencer, make-up artist and air hostess Holly.

Before going on The Cabins, Will said he wants to meet someone he can have a laugh with. He added:

If someone hasn’t got a good sense of humour, I’ll struggle to get on with them from the start. It’s alright to be good looking, but if you can’t have a

laugh it’s never going to happen.

So far, we have only seen one episode of Will and Holly, but it already looks like they are hitting it off from the get-go!

This is despite Holly saying he’s not her usual type – but later added that she fancies him.

Holly clearly wants a party guy then. I think Will could be the guy for her they seem to get on well based on first impressions. All the signs are positive so far #TheCabins — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) January 8, 2021

Will on Instagram

Will described himself as a “party boy”, which is further proved on Insta!

He has been pictured partying away in Ibiza, and going on nights out more locally, in London.

The Cabins star also shows his softer side, such as in a cosy picture with his nan, and in another, sharing a cuddle with his niece!

