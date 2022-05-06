Jack Grealish has liked Ekin Su's photos but doesn't even follow her













Jack Grealish has been spotted liking Love Island hopeful Ekin Su’s photos on Instagram, despite not even following her on the platform. It’s not the first time the footballer has been linked to a potential star of the dating show…

Reports have been flooding the media after Jack clicked that little heart button underneath Ekin’s photo, where she is seen wearing a white swimsuit. The actress is set to enter the villa this summer, as per Birmingham Live.

A source told The Sun that Ekin is “quite happy” to see the former Aston Villa player liking her shots. Jack was last known to be in a relationship with model Sasha Attwood, who he reportedly moved to the north west with recently.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Jack Grealish liked Ekin Su’s picture

Jack Grealish recently liked Ekin Su Cülcüloglu’s picture posted on April 26th, where she is wearing a white swimsuit. However, neither of them follow each other on the platform. She captioned the photo:

In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.

She is reportedly pleased with Jack’s attention. A source told The Sun newspaper: “Ekin is very discreet and has had lots of famous admirers before but she was quite happy to see Jack liking her pictures. He’s a very good-looking guy.”

He liked Ekin’s Instagram post days before Man City crashed out of the UEFA competition on Wednesday night. It could be that he related to the quote she mentioned in the caption due to his football career.

Get to know Ekin Su

Ekin Su is an actress who splits her time between London and Istanbul. She appeared on TV series Kuzey Yildizi in 2020, according to her IMDB page, but mainly works as an influencer in collaboration with brands on Instagram.

The Turkish-born star is already followed on Instagram by TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and James Lock, as well as reality star Wayne Lineker, who are just some celebrity faces among her 335K followers.

A source close to the programme told The Sun:

Ekin-Su is the perfect contestant to get viewers tuning in this summer. Not only is she beautiful, she’s also used to being on TV and moves in showbiz circles so she’s sure to bring fireworks. She’ll have no shortage of guys after her in the villa, that’s for sure.

Jack was mentioned on Love Island

When Lillie Haynes was questioned about her time on Love Island during the 2021 reunion, presenter Laura Whitmore asked: “Jack Grealish? What’s going on? We saw pictures, what’s going on?”

She responded by putting her head in her hands, before saying the rumors were “nothing”. The question came up after Jack reportedly liked several of her Instagram pictures, who tried to remove the interaction before fans noticed.

They were also spotted chatting at a party. A source speaking to the MailOnline said: “Jack approached Lillie and they ended up chatting for about fifteen minutes. Apparently, he was a true gentleman.”

Jack Grealish and his new girlfriend pic.twitter.com/6yQ53fER9i — Eastside (@00_miski) April 30, 2022

