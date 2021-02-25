Netflix: Who is Jas Leverette's wife? Net worth and ethnicity of Canine Intervention star explored!











Jas Leverette fronts Netflix’s Canine Intervention, as he helps owners train their dogs. So, who is his wife? Let’s get to know them better…

Owners struggling to deal with their dog’s behaviour are turning to Jas, who bring them to his California K9 Solutions business for help.

The dog trainer clearly has a busy life, and viewers are now wondering what his love life is like, plus where he comes from.

So, who is Jas Leverette’s wife? What is his net worth and ethnicity? We have the latest on the Netflix star’s upbringing and home life.

Jas Leverette in episode 6 “Lost and Found Dogs” of Canine Intervention: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Who is Jas Leverette?

Jasalah Rabanne Leverette owns Cali K9, one of the top dog training facilities in California.

He is a Oakland dog trainer who is best known for correcting the most extreme behaviour issues.

Couples Therapy Season 2 (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

The 37-year-old is thought to have a net worth of $400,000.

my heart is exploding watching #canineintervention – these dogs deserve all of the love in the world and thank you jas for helping change their lives 😭🖤 — caroline allison judd (@_OhHeyCaroline) February 25, 2021

Who is Jas Leverette’s wife?

Nouhaila Leverette

They got married in July 2017, before a honeymoon in the Maldives.

It is thought that she enjoys rugby and horse-riding, while Jas has played his part in equestrian sports and wrestling.

Nouhaila, from Marrakesh, and Jas have a one-year-old son called Jasir.

What is Jas Leverette’s ethnicity?

At the time of writing, it is not known what Jas’ ethnicity is

The dog trainer was raised in his hometown of Oakland, California, after first being born in New York.

Jas’ mom is aesthetician Kat Khadija Leverette, who treats acne and multi-ethnic skin, namely black skin care and all skin of color.

While we know that Jas grew up in America, it’s possible that his parents may have heritage from other countries. It is not known who his father is.

“There are no bad dogs, just uninformed people.” I’m on episode 2 of #CanineIntervention on @netflix with Jas Leverette and I’m loving it! pic.twitter.com/sTlE6ohe2L — Rachel K. Writer ♿️ (@RachelKeeth) February 24, 2021

