Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares’ marriage explored following his death











Jason Hitch has died at the age of 45, following Covid-19 complications. Since his death on Tuesday, many have been remembering his marriage to Cassia Tavares on 90 Day Fiance.

They had first met through Facebook, but Brazilian woman Cassia was dating one of Jason’s friends at the time.

He made his initial TLC debut back in 2014. During his appearance, it didn’t take long until he was officially married to Cassia, before she eventually moved to the States to be with him.

We explore their relationship timeline, as well as Cassia’s tribute to the 90 Day Fiance star.

Jason and Cassia on 90 Day Fiance

Florida resident Jason was 38 when they first met, while Cassia, from Brazil, was 23 years old.

They decided to exchange numbers after communicating on Facebook, and it wasn’t long before they were applying for a K-1 visa so Cassia could move to the US.

When Cassia arrived in America to visit Jason’s home state of Florida, she was given a $500 budget from Jason to buy a bed set, but she later ended up being able to purchase the one she really wanted.

They started a cookie business and managed to get a few contracts, before getting married at the end of the season.

Their relationship timeline

Cassia and Jason ended up staying together for three years. However, they separated in 2017.

In January 2017, Hitch was arrested for domestic battery against Tavares, but claimed “nothing happened” when a police officer made contact. Before their split, they entered couples counseling in an effort to save their marriage.

Cassia and Jason got divorced in 2018, when she moved back to Brazil before returning to the US for school. He blamed the end of their marriage on “lack of communication”, as reported by Radar Online.

They were reportedly still living together shortly after the divorce was finalized. The papers were received on their four-year anniversary together.

Cassia pays tribute to Jason Hitch

Cassia only found out about Jason’s death after receiving messages from people informing her.

Initially thinking it was a “joke”, she was shocked and paid tribute to him on her Instagram story. She said “one could never be prepared for that“, and sent her condolences to Jason’s family and friends.

It comes just over ten months after she got married to husband and personal trainer Guiseppe, from Italy, in February.

She also graduated from the University of South Florida in 2020.

Picture: Cassia Tavares Instagram (Story)

