Jesse Palmer had one of the shortest relationships in Bachelor Nation history













As an epic season 26 of The Bachelor draws to a close, fans are thinking about the cast members they’re going to miss – or not – and, with an incredibly hectic season, one of the people fans will miss most is the host, Jesse Palmer.

Jesse only joined as host of The Bachelor in 2022 but became a household name almost 20 years ago when he joined the show as the bachelor himself.

Jesse was one of the first on the series as he appeared in season 4 in 2004. Now fans want to know all about his journey on The Bachelor and who he ended up picking.

CHECK IT OUT: Meet Aaron Clancy, all you need to know about Bachelor Nation star

Curse of the Ancients with Alice Roberts | Official Trailer | Sky History BridTV 8815 Curse of the Ancients with Alice Roberts | Official Trailer | Sky History https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Bo-rgjK12Zo/hqdefault.jpg 968165 968165 center 22403

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show

Jesse Palmer as The Bachelor

Jesse entered the show when it was relatively new to ABC and he was only 25 years old at the time. The show made its debut in 2002 and Jesse was one of the first stars to pave the way for future bachelors.

The former NFL player had a few connections during his time on the show but his strongest by far was with 22-year-old Jessica Bowlin, a student from Huntington Beach, California.

The couple had a whirlwind romance and Jesse ended up picking Jess as his final girl and winner of the show. However, Palmer’s season was unusual to say the least and, although he picked her, he didn’t end up proposing.

Palmer said he didn’t think they were ready for that so he gave her a plane ticket to New York to visit him instead, which Jess was happy with as all she wanted was to “walk away with him”.

Did Jesse marry Jess?

Unfortunately, out of the 26 seasons of The Bachelor so far, Jesse’s relationship was the shortest in Bachelor Nation history with the pair calling it quits only a month after they filmed the finale.

The pair went on a few dates but decided it wasn’t working as their “individual journeys” were different. Following their split, Jesse explained:

Jessica and I shared an incredible romantic journey on the show that began with a friendship that remains strong today. We simply realised that, individually, our next steps take us in different directions. Jesse Palmer

RELATED: These Bachelor stars will be appearing on Celebrity Family Feud 2022

Jesse married in 2020

Although it didn’t work out with Bowlin, Jesse finally found his bachelorette almost 15 years later, Emely Fardo, a 35-year-old Brazilian model he tied the knot with in June 2020.

The Sun reports the couple met in 2017 at a boxing class and quickly fell in love. Jesse popped the question in 2019 and they married the following summer.

The couple don’t have children yet but do share an adorable pup called Lou-Lou, who is so loved she even has her own Instagram.

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AND TUESDAY AT 8/7C OR STREAM ON HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK