Jessica Siciliano's IG says friendship with 90 Day's Ben has 'flourished'













Jessica Siciliano has been advising Ben Rathburn throughout his entire 90 Day Fiance journey, and fans are now curious to know what her Instagram is. Her page shows just how tight-knit their friendship really is…

The TLC series has documented Ben’s relationship with Mahogany for weeks, but there is one person catching viewer’s attention, and that’s his best friend Jessica. During the Before the 90 Days Tell All finale, she spilled her thoughts.

More recently, the reality TV personality and realtor has been incredibly open about her gratitude for Ben. Jessica shared a post on April 10th where she poured her heart out to Ben – we’ve got the details.

Who is Jessica Siciliano?

Jessica is a friend of 90 Day Fiance star Ben Rathburn. Based in Metro Detroit in Michigan, she was very sceptical about who Mahogany was and expressed to Ben that she wasn’t keen on the idea of him going out with Mahogany.

She and her partner, Charlie, who also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, run The Siciliano Group. As per her website profile: “Jessica has always had a passion for helping others, connecting with her community and building life-long relationships.”

In 2022, The Siciliano Group was ranked in the Top 50 Real Estate Teams on Social Media in North America by Property Spark. Although Jessica recently gave her honest thoughts on the Tell All, she has since expressed gratitude for Ben.

Her friendship with Ben has ‘flourished’

Jessica may have told her harsh opinion on the Tell All, but the truth is she is incredibly grateful for her friendship with Ben. During the same day as the April 10th episode aired, she revealed that their bond has “flourished”.

She added that Ben has been more there for her and partner Charlie than most in the last five months during tragedies, and asked fans to think about the parts they don’t see on the reality TV show. She wrote:

The best friendships aren’t the best because they’re perfect. The best friendships enrich your life. They force you to grow, to push past comfort zones, self-reflect, take responsibility at times, and overcome hardships. The best friendships are the ones that flourish – rather than dissipate after conflict.

A fan commented: “You were the only person who spoke any truth at that reunion and were a very good friend to Ben.” Several others also expressed their wishes for Jessica to get her own spin-off show!

Another wrote: “Patiently waiting for Jessica to get her own spin-off show #weneedmoreJess.”

The 90 Day star’s career and family

Jessica is in a relationship with a guy called Charlie. Together, they are parents to dog Mocha, but recently lost their other dog, who made them a family-of-four for six years.

She wrote on Instagram:

Rest easy my sweet, loyal, loving boy. You were truly the BEST dog in the world. Our family of 4 just got smaller and nothing will ever fill that void. You’ve been through so many adventures with us, good times and bad, and we gave you the best little friend in the world the past 6 years. You are all Mocha knew and she will miss you so, so much.

The 90 Day star added: “We would’ve held on to you forever but we had to love you more and give you the gift of peace. I love you to the moon Vinny…our home is empty without you. Take care of Grandpa ok? He loved you so much.

“Maybe my dad needed you more.”

