Who is John Okafor from Ready to Mingle and what's his Instagram?











Ready To Mingle is here to fill the Love Island void, and John Okafor joins the line-up of twelve men hoping to win single girl Sophia over.

With a cash prize of £25,000 on the line, some men are in relationships and just want the money, while others are genuinely looking for love.

Sophia Maria will get her pick of 12 men, and will have to figure out which of them is being truthful, as a few of them have girlfriends watching…

Reality Titbit found John Okafor’s Instagram ahead of the September 6th first episode release. We also explored his age and rugby career.

Who is John Okafor?

John is a 22-year-old rugby player from London.

Currently living in Leeds, having moved there from London, he is 6 ft 6 – meaning he fits Sophia’s height requirements!

Passionate about fitness as a whole, he speaks about lifestyle and his job on YouTube. You can subscribe or watch his videos at John Okafor Fitness.

He has 1.41K subscribers on the social media platform.

Ready To Mingle: John’s rugby career

John plays for the Leeds Beckett University Rugby Union club.

He has made it to the club’s biggest statistics at 180 top carries.

The professional rugby player has been playing the sport for 7 years and was 18 when he signed his first professional contract with Harlequins.

While playing for Harlequins, John won the U18 Rugby Premiership in all but one of their games.

Wanting to continue his education, John then went to Leeds Beckett University where he plays for the 1sts in Rugby.

In 2019, they came second in the BUCS National Championship. He has now been selected for the England Students Rugby Squad.

What is John Okafor’s Instagram?

You can follow John on Instagram and @johnokafor__.

John mainly focuses on his passion for working out and rugby, which is usually shared on his social media page.

He takes time to relax and go out for drinks though, and is mainly based in Leeds, where he attends university.

If you are into fitness, John sometimes shares tips and advice for those wanting to focus on different body areas, such as core and shoulders.

John is clearly a boy’s boy – however, there is no sign of a girlfriend on his Instagram page, suggesting he may be single at the moment.

The Ready to Mingle star also does comedy TikTok videos about the gym and rugby, which are sometimes shared on Instagram.

