What is Jovi from 90 Day Fiancé's job? Salary of Yara's partner revealed!











Yara Zara’s partner on 90 Day Fiance is Jovi Dufren. Viewers are starting to wonder what he does for a living – and it sure is unique…

With reports stating that Jovi, 29, and make-up artist Yara, 25, get married by the end of season 8, fans are curious about his job role.

We have followed the couple’s relationship from the start, when they first met during a trip to Budapest, and slept together.

So what is Jovi’s job? What does he do in his hometown New Orleans?

Who is Jovi Dufren?

Jovi is from New Orleans, LA and is in a relationship with Yara.

He revealed that his hobbies include fish, drink and partying at home.

Jovi grew up on the bayou in Louisiana, and as he has gotten older, has since travelled to 57 countries for work.

His job involves having to work four weeks straight, for four weeks off.

I know who Jovi reminds me of now #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/s9f0lr3Obz — Dee (@sunnyDee50) December 28, 2020

What is Jovi’s job?

Jovi works in underwater robotics

He has a busy work schedule, which has had an impact on his and Yara’s relationship, as seen on 90 Day Fiance.

Jovi had two weeks to move into an apartment with Yara before he had to work for a month due to work.

Some fans assume she never knew about how busy his schedule was.

So did Yara not know about Jovi’s job #90DayFiance — nerdycurlz (@dreamcatch27) January 4, 2021

Jovi Dufren: Net worth

Over $200k

Jovi currently works at marine services firm C-Innovation LLC.

Looking at his role on Glassdoor, the 90 Day Fiance star earns an average salary of at least $127k every year.

He was also reportedly paid $14.5k by TLC when filming for the show.

Reports state that he has an estimated net worth of at least $200k.

