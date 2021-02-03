ITV: Who is Julia Bradbury's husband? Host of Cornwall and Devon walks' love life explored!











Julia Bradbury regularly transports us through the screen to beautiful landscapes, in places like Cornwall and Devon. So who is her husband?

The ITV host meets locals living in a sought-after part of the UK, taking us on the area’s most incredible walking routes.

She might be exploring and meeting other people, but viewers are now wondering what her own personal life is like.

So who is Julia Bradbury’s husband? How long has she been married?

Who is Julia Bradbury’s husband?

Gerard Cunningham

From Ireland, Gerard works as a property developer.

Although Julia regularly hosts travel programmes, her husband tends to stay out of the spotlight.

She doesn’t upload pictures of her and Gerard, and plans to stop posting pictures of her family when they are old enough to be recognised.

Julia and Gerard: Relationship timeline

They have been married since 2000, making it around 21 years since Julia walked down the aisle to Gerard!

Julia and Gerard tied the knot in a lowkey ceremony.

Eleven years later, they began to start a family together, however it was thought they may not be able to due to Julia having endometriosis.

Does Julia have children?

Yes

Graham and Julia share three children together, including son Zephyrus and twin daughters Xanthe and Zena.

Julia has described him to Hello! as a “very loving, caring parent”.

She first got pregnant with their first child in 2011, despite being unsure if they were able to start a family.

They then had their twin daughters in 2015, after five rounds of IVF.

