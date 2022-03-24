











Juliette Porter has let slip that her co-star Jordana Barnes is now living with her ex-boyfriend Sam Logan, confirming rumors that they could be an item as Siesta Key airs on MTV every Thursday.

She revealed the shocking news in a social media comment, specifically on the Instagram page which shares promo for the reality TV series (@siestakey). It comes as episodes show Juliette and Sam having issues in their former relationship.

Rumors about a potential relationship began to heighten when Sam and Jordana were seen enjoying each other’s company on a boat with other friends in their IG stories in February 2022, as well as a recent IG post by Mr. Logan.

We have gathered all the details about Juliette, Jordana and Sam’s drama and what is really going on.

SIESTA KEY: Does Juliette Porter have a new boyfriend?

Juliette says Jordana lives with Sam

Juliette shocked fans by commenting underneath a video of Cara Geswelli and Jordana Barnes discussing relationship drama. Jordana said in the video: “Don’t be a b*tch to me and I won’t tell your boyfriend I want to make out with him.”

This led to a comment being posted by Juliette which reads: “Well she lives with Sam now so there’s that lol.” This was confirmed and reacted to by Jordana herself, who asked: “Is that a problem?”

Jordana also made other comments on the video, including that she “still haven’t been paid for this interview.” She also asked: “Did we already post this? Like can we not.”

The reveal by Juliette has already received a load of likes, and left several fans in shock.

Breaking news Juliette just stated Jordana is living with Sam #SiestaKey pic.twitter.com/pwL2tbuxhK — nicole (@nmkx1x) March 24, 2022

Sam Logan and Juliette Porter split

Siesta Key stars Sam Logan and Juliette Porter went Instagram official with their relationship back in 2020, after they began dating in 2019. However, just over a year later, the two called time on their romance.

Judging by the Siesta Key season 5 trailer, rumours are circulating in the 2022 series that both Juliette and Sam cheated. Sam can be seen in the trailer saying: “I’m here trying to make this work.”

He also said: “She was doing exactly what I was doing, just hiding it and lying about it.“ YouTuber Elle Bee suggested that the pair broke up due to drama with Sam’s ex-girlfriend in one of her videos.

I can’t handle these awkward Juliette Sam scenes omg #SiestaKey — Jake Ryan (@jakeryan2112) March 21, 2022

JULIETTE PORTER’S NET WORTH: How much does the Siesta Key star make?

Siesta Key: Juliette has moved on

A man called Clark Drum was pictured with Juliette at Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto’s wedding. He can be found on Instagram with 8.6k followers under the handle @clarkdrum.

Clark is based in Florida and judging by his Instagram page, he’s a very outdoorsy, well-travelled guy who enjoys the finer things in life, to us, he seems like Juliette’s dream guy!

She told Life and Style Magazine that they haven’t stopped speaking since they met. Juliette said:

He just wants to be with me, like, that’s all he cares about. He just wants to be happy, he doesn’t have a huge ego, he’s just amazing. I mean, he listens to me, he actually remembers things. He’s thoughtful. He’s just great.

Juliette also revealed they spend time with each other every weekend, but that there is “no rush” for them right now.

WATCH SIESTA KEY ON MTV EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK