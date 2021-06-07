Who is Katie Thurston's ex-boyfriend? The Bachelorette star's dating history!











The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston’s quest for love begins to feature on the ABC series from June 7. But who is her ex-boyfriend?

Season 17 will involve new Bachelorette Katie meeting 29 men, as well as a man in a mystery box, in the hopes to find her perfect match.

And while she might be lucky in love this season, it would be no surprise if fans were wondering who her previous boyfriends are.

So, who is Katie Thurston’s ex-boyfriend? We looked into The Bachelorette star’s dating history, including her most recent relationship.

Who is Katie Thurston’s ex-boyfriend?

Andrew Rivers

He is a comedian who currently lives in Seattle.

Andrew, who has 10,000 Instagram followers, revealed he dated Katie during the summer. They went out together a couple of times.

He actually referred to Katie in a stand-up act on April 4, 2021. He said that one night, they were supposed to go out, however she got a nosebleed.

After going on tour, Andrew and Katie didn’t go out again. It doesn’t appear as though they were technically in a relationship.

Katie Thurston: Dating history

Of course, Katie has dated The Bachelor star Matt James, and gave him a vibrator the first time she ever met him.

He is her most recent ex, however the two didn’t actually get into a relationship with one another.

She has reportedly been in a serious relationship with a mystery man before, who she travelled to Taiwan with, as well as his family.

Speculation has it that Katie may have dated Tyler Cameron, but she addressed the rumors by saying he has a girlfriend.

She went on to say that “everyone needs to get this out of their heads”.

Katie was single before meeting Matt, and has referred to herself as a “single cat lady” on her TikTok profile.

Is Katie Thurston in a relationship?

Katie appeared to confirm she could be coupled up

She reportedly wrapped her show season early, by quickly sending home men she wasn’t interested in dating.

This suggests she may have found a special man during her season, and that the entire dating show went successfully.

In an Instagram post, Katie said she “can’t be in a healthy relationship without a vaccine”, which could possibly mean she is loved up.

However, she may have been referring to her time on The Bachelorette.

