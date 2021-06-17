Too Hot to Handle: Who is Kayla from season 2? Ethnicity and Instagram here!











Kayla is joining the line-up of prize pot-influenced cast members, as they try not to kiss or give in to their desires – as $100,000 may drop.

Yes, you heard correctly. Love Island may be on its way, but Netflix binge-watchers will be happy to hear that Too Hot to Handle is back again.

Ten singles are being put to the test, as they are not allowed to do the following: kissing, heavy petting, and self-gratification of any kind.

If they do, then the prize pot loses some money, depending on how much they break the rules. Contestant Kayla has been brave enough to try it out.

Kayla. Too Hot to Handle – Character Posters. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle: Who is Kayla?

Kayla is a model and bartender from Florida.

She often goes surfing on the beach, so we may see her head into the sea during her time on Too Hot to Handle!

The 26-year-old works as a model for AC Talent Management, and is often seen strutting her stuff on the catwalk.

Kayla has worked for brands such as Ama Bikinis and Knock Out watches. When she’s not modelling, she’s usually working at a Florida-based bar.

What is Kayla Jean’s ethnicity?

Filipino American

Kayla proudly outlines her ethnicity in her Instagram bio.

It is likely that one of her parents could be from the Philippines, while another may have been born in America.

Her nationality is American, where she has lived for some time.

Meet Kayla Jean on Instagram

Aside from the runway, Kayla often travels to places across the world, such as Costa Rica and Moraine Lake, Canada.

One picture at Moraine Lake shows her enjoying the view with a guy. Some comments include “Mom and Dad” and “love you guys”.

She also revealed she has been learning French as she wants to move to Paris one day, but said Switzerland is her favourite place.

Kayla is used to crowds surrounding her, as she modelled two looks for the 2019 JMFP runway show designed by Jess Juan Bags.

