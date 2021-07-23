Love Island: Kaz' height revealed - how much shorter than Tyler is she?











Kaz Kamwi seems to have found her perfect match in new bombshell Tyler Cruickshank. We compared the Islander’s height difference.

After Tyler walked into this year’s Love Island villa, Kaz – a firm favourite this year – revealed she had never been more happy to hear a man’s voice.

And it didn’t stop there, as the couple hit it off straight away, with Tyler throwing all of his eggs in Kaz’ basket. Within 24 hours, they had kissed.

The question that many viewers now have is how tall Kaz is, and how that compares to Tyler, who appears to be the tallest in the villa.

INSTA: Who is Kaz Kamwi’s sister? Banji runs star’s Instagram!

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 2861 Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg 810725 810725 center 22403

Fans compare Kaz and Tyler’s heights

When Kaz and Tyler coupled up, viewers instantly started to compare their heights, and it looks like many are in favour.

After his entrance, Tyler’s height was not one to go amiss by fans, especially when series favourite Kaz started getting closer to him.

Now that they are in a couple, their height difference is more obvious.

One viewer praised their looks, and said: “That height difference between Tyler and Kaz is violently sexy #LoveIsland.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Ngl Kaz and Tyler will be so perfect together, the height difference.”

“I’ve never really cared about height like that! BUT the height difference between Tyler and Kaz is [heart eye emojis]”, said an avid viewer.

How tall is Kaz on Love Island?

5 ft 3

Kaz’s height has been listed as 5 ft 3 and 159cm on agency site Starnow.

The model lists her measurements – such as dress and waist size – on the site too, which states she is a UK size eight in clothes.

This means Kaz is around 1 ft 2 shorter than Tyler, which fans adore.

Many Twitter users have said they hope they could be in a relationship with the same height difference as them!

PICS: Has Abigail Rawlings had surgery? Before and after photos!

Tyler on Love Island: Height revealed

Shortly after entering the villa, Tyler revealed that he is 6 ft 5.

His height was instantly compared to co-Islander Liam Reardon, 21, who claims that that he is 6 ft 6 tall.

Tyler then said that he might just start saying he is 6 ft 6.

However, once placing them back-to-back, the Islanders came to the conclusion that Tyler appears to be taller than Liam.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK