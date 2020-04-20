Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The first season of Too Hot to Handle premiered on Netflix on Friday, April 17th.

The dating series follows a bunch of singletons living in a luxury villa in Mexico for one month. They believe they are on a retreat with the sexiest singles in the world before they face the harsh reality of Lana’s strict rules.

The format of Too Hot to Handle is unique since the singletons are asked to embark on a self-improvement journey and learn the real meaning of a spiritual relationship.

Kelz became famous as “the accountant” on the Netflix series. So, how old is he?

Kelz Dyke: Birthday and age

Kelz was born on November 26th, 1993. The Too Hot to Handle star is 26 years old and will turn 27 in November 2020.

Kelz is a Sagittarius and his birthday element is fire.

Based on a report from astrologyk.com, those born on November 26h tend to be goal-orientated, stubborn and self-confident. In addition, they like to do things their way and believe their way is better than others’.

Well, these personality traits sound pretty much like Kelz. On the Netflix show, he became the guy in charge of the money prize, aka “the accountant”.

WE WANT MORE: Will there be a Too Hot to Handle reunion episode?

Kelz’s age compared to other cast members

Kelz is older than Harry Jowsey who is 23. He’s also older than Haley who is 20 years old.

But there are older people than Kelz on the show as David and Matthew are both in their early 30s.

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK