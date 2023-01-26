Kirsten and Shaq on Married at First Sight‘s marriage is off to a bumpy start. She refused to kiss him after they said, “I Do,” and instead gave him a hug when he went in for a smooch. Post-filming, they’re giving nothing away.

The MAFS season 17 couple have left fans thinking Kirsten Grimes doesn’t like Shaquille Dillion, especially as she admitted she wasn’t initially physically attracted to him on their wedding day.

Despite the rocky beginning to their marriage, the two have ploughed on, but have faced some issues in the process. This includes Shaq delaying their honeymoon – for none other than a research conference.

Kirsten and Shaq: Married at First Sight

Kirsten and Shaq on Married at First Sight may have had one-sided attraction on their wedding day, but they want similar things when it comes to marriage. Shaq feels as though he is ready because he is in a great spot in his career.

The Louisiana native who works at a university is open-minded and ready for love. Family faith, support, and education is essential to Shaquille, and therefore he is ready to give marriage a fair shot, having secured a decent personal life.

Kirsten is having a difficult time coming in contact with a man that meets her standards. She is not willing to settle for anything less than what she deserves and isn’t afraid to let them know it. So, the experts matched her with Shaq.

She hoped the experts could find her a godly man who will not be scared of her success and is willing to grow with her. Kirsten hopes this experiment is the first step in making that dream a reality. Cue the wedding music…

She refused to kiss Shaq on wedding day

When Kirsten and Shaq on Married at First Sight first met at the altar, he went to give her a kiss, but she went for the hug. After they walked arm-in-arm down the middle, Shaq told Kirsten she looks “amazing.”

However, Shaq’s opinion of Kirsten didn’t change for her hugging actions. He revealed in a confessional that he ended up kissing her on the cheek, and “respects her so much because she did that.”

He added: “That was a moment in my life where I said, ‘Wow, you’re different.'” They bonded when Kirsten revealed she likes sport while Shaq opened up about how he has a scar on his head after a car accident at a young age.

Their MAFS season 16 timeline

Although Kirsten said Shaq got two strikes for being bald and younger than her – as he was born in 1991 – she decided to stay open to the Married at First Sight season 16 experiment. The two are both strong believers of faith.

After their wedding day, the couple have been bonding and are due to go on a honeymoon. “We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life,” Kirsten revealed.

Shaq told Kirsten that they wouldn’t be going to the honeymoon on the original date planned, and that she’d be going to Jackson, Mississippi, to attend class with him. Kirsten tells her husband that he has “got a lot of making up to do.”

