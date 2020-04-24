Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

It’s not surprising that Too Hot to Handle become an instant hit with viewers across the world.

The dating series quickly scooped its place in Netflix’s top 10, engaging fans to get emotionally involved in the plot twists, relationships and self-improvement journeys of the contestants.

One of the bombshell arrivals on Too Hot to Handle became Kori Sampson who surely caused some drama in the Mexican retreat.

So, let’s meet Kori and get to know him better, including age, career and ethnicity!

Who is Kori Sampson?

Kori is a model and personal trainer from Plymouth. He has worked at PureGym in the past.

Following his stint on Too Hot to Handle, Kori’s career as model and showbiz star rocketed as FOMO Models represents the Netflix star now. He has done photoshoots for several fashion lines and regularly makes collaborations with other brands.

Plus, Kori recently launched the e-book ‘Kori Sampson Lean Lifestyle’ which covers training and nutrition for different fitness levels. You can find more about the program here.

By the looks of his Instagram profile, Kori is a keen explorer and party lover who’s travelled to top destinations like Ibiza and Thailand.

Kori Sampson: Age

Kori is 24 years old.

He is one of the younger cast members on Too Hot to Handle. Younger than him are Haley, Chloe and Lydia who are in their early twenties. Older than Kori are Matthew, 29, and Bryce, 30.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, Kori revealed that he’s a Pisces. So he recently celebrated his birthday as Pisces are born in February or March.

Kori Sampson: Parents and ethnicity

Kori’s parents are Mark Sampson and Nikki Davis. He also has a sister called Tilly.

Kori never spoke about his ethnicity or race on the show, but we can assume that he’s British. The Netflix star has darker skin, but he must be self-tanning to get that tanned and glowy look on his body.

