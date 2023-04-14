It’s been whispered about in hushed rooms for a couple of months, but now the Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating rumors have really come to a head. And if that isn’t enough, no one is entirely sure if Travis Scott is off the scene either!

Being a Kardashian often means being lumbered with the strangest dating rumors, but this one is new… actually, not really. It all began at the start of the year and nobody paid much attention because, well, it seemed a bit odd. But maybe opposites do attract, after all, it is hard to explain after a recent escalation.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating rumors reach new heights

You’re confused, we’re confused, and the whole internet is confused! Dating rumors come and go, but there’s rarely one that’s a bit of a head-scratcher. Academy award-nominated actor Timothée and reality tv star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner have been linked for a few months, but there’s never been anything substantial.

That is, until now.

The youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s iconic car was believed to be spotted, pretty nonchalant, in the driveway of the actor’s mansion in Beverly Hills.

Of course, it’s not necessarily her Range Rover, but it certainly doesn’t help matter.

To put it lightly, the internet has lost its mind over the speculation, with many never having put the pair together.

Kylie and Timothée’s ‘relationship’ timeline

We’ll start off by reiterating that nothing has been confirmed by either party. In fact, Reality Titbit has contacted both parties’ representatives on the rumors but has not received a comment as of yet.

So, it all began back in January when the two attended Paris Fashion Week. Now, that’s not enough (for most) to start labeling Timothée as Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend. But that’s because that wasn’t all. Videos surfaced of the pair interacting, laughing, and generally enjoying each other’s company at the event.

You can even see them reaching toward one another at the end of the video. To be honest, after you see them together like this, you can’t help but admit that it kind of works.

However, that wasn’t all. Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner’s rumored relationship with Bad Bunny took us off guard as well. So off guard, that when Page Six reported on the two of them out on a date, we almost missed who had joined them. That’s right, Kylie and Timothée supposedly joined the couple for dinner too.

That was at the end of March, so if they have been dating, then they’ve been pulling the wool over our eyes for over two months.

And, as of yesterday (April 13), we’re now here, with some pretty strong evidence for the whole Kimothèe (bear with us on that one) relationship. Phew, what a ride.

Travis Scott sparks Kylie rumors with Instagram comment

If all of that wasn’t enough, no one is completely sure if Kylie’s ex and baby daddy Travis Scott is completely out of the picture.

The two, who had an on-off relationship, are reported to have called it quits at the end of last year. The two appear to still be very friendly as they co-parent daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire, 1.

But, after a recent Instagram incident, everyone is a little unsure of where the two of them stand, especially with Timothée now around.

The star posted a picture of her getting glammed up on the Kylie cosmetics page. Her ex-beau then commented with one word, but it confused people even more.

This doesn’t confirm anything and can just be a sign of a supportive friend. Plus, let’s face it, he’s not wrong.

Reality Titbit has also reached out to Travis Scott’s team but has not had a comment as of yet.

Whatever is going on, it’s all boggling our minds, especially as nothing has been confirmed. The only thing to do is wait with crossed fingers that something official is said soon and we can get our heads around it either way.