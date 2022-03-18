











If you thought Kylie Jenner fans weren’t all over her baby daddy’s every move, you’re wrong. When Travis Scott liked RHOM star Larsa Pippen’s latest Instagram post, he didn’t do it discreetly enough to avoid their backlash.

Travis and Kylie recently welcomed newborn son Wolf into the world, which hit headlines everywhere. However, it didn’t take long for the couple to be faced with more news – that he liked a selfie of Larsa in a little black dress.

Reports state that he unliked the picture several hours later, suggesting that perhaps it was a total accident. Despite this, it doesn’t undo the fact that both of them were romantically linked in the past.

WOAH: Larsa Pippen and RHOM co-stars hint at past Michael B Jordan romance

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

Kylie Jenner fans spot Travis’ IG like

Travis Scott liked a photo of Larsa Pippen on March 9th 2022, before he unliked the post hours later. The RHOM cast member was wearing a small black dress while sporting braids and two wristfuls of silver jewellery.

Before he undone the double tap, a fan of the Kardashians appears to have screenshotted evidence of the like. Despite this, Travis doesn’t follow Larsa on Instagram, which left fans totally confused about how it appeared on his feed.

The move comes just days after rapper Kanye West liked a photo of Larsa Pippen wearing lingerie, as well as a week after Travis and Kylie welcomed their second child into the world, on February 2nd.

Travis Scott and Larsa’s history

Rumor had it that Larsa Pippen reportedly ‘hit’ on Travis Scott in a club, but she has denied this speculation. He is thought to have left the place immediately and called Kylie to tell her what happened.

It was back in 2020 when the Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa said Travis had told the Kardashians she had tried to hook up with him on a night out. She revealed on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn:

I feel like I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him. That never happened. So, then they were like, ‘Kanye says she’s this and then she was hitting on Travis’. By the way that never happened. He imagined all this sh*t, because it never happened. I would never do that.

This was the only time Larsa and Travis have ever been romantically linked, so they never actually dated. Ever since the alleged incident, fans have not stopped questioning whether the RHOM star came between them.

Not Travis Scott getting hit on by Larsa and leaving the club to call Kylie about it followed by Kanye telling the whole family “I told you so” — CANDY CORN FANS ONLY (@DanaLehmann) November 9, 2020

OMG: Larsa Pippen denies infidelity with Tristan Thompson caused her divorce

Are Travis and Kylie still together?

Yes, Kylie and Travis are still together. In fact, they are going stronger than ever after welcoming their baby son, Wolf. The social media star announced her pregnancy in September 2021. Sources close to the couple said:

The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together. She is so happy for her family. Travis is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time.

The last picture she shared with Travis and Stormi was on February 1st this year, on her daughter’s birthday. The rapper’s last post of his daughter and Kylie was in May 2021, as he tends to keep his feed strictly music-focused.

STREAM THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI SEASON 4 ON PEACOCK NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK