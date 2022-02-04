Larsa Pippen and RHOM co-stars hint at past Michael B Jordan ‘romance’











Larsa Pippen hinted at a potential past romance by saying she hooked up with an actor with the ‘MJ’ initials. Her co-stars were left guessing, and came to the conclusion she could mean Michael B Jordan.

The reality stars are either partying it up, discussing their love lives or just enjoying the hustle and bustle of what Miami has to offer. Sometimes though, cameras capture juicy gossip snippets from the Housewives‘ chats.

During Lisa Hochstein’s birthday party, Larsa revealed to the ladies that she used to fantasize about an actor and an athlete – Tristan Thompson – until they become a dating reality.

So, did Larsa Pippen actually date Michael B Jordan and if so, what happened?!

When the RHOM ladies discussed what their s*xual fantasies would be, they each had their fair share of comments, such as Lisa saying hers is husband Lenny and Adriana’s dreams involving Brad Pitt.

When the question came to Larsa, she revealed that hers had already been lived, with an actor and athlete. Going on to explain the sportsman was Tristan Thompson, before he dated Khloe, there were other questions.

Larsa remained tight-lipped, but did give a big hint by saying their initials are M.J. Marysol guessed Michael Jordan in interview, but he’s an athlete, while Guerdy placed her bets on actor Michael B. Jordan.

When she was thought to be asked by producers if she was talking about Michael B. Jordan, she replied: “No comment.” The star also kept her lips shut when asked if he was currently in a relationship or not.

Lmfao not Kiki thinking Larsa hooked up with Michael Jackson #RHOM pic.twitter.com/zoeC55i7W9 — ELR (@e_sjlager) February 3, 2022

There is currently no evidence on Larsa and Michael B. Jordan getting together, but it could be a good guess. She never denied whether it was actually him, so he is not totally off the cards for her previous hook-ups.

Larsa was married to ex Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021, and was just 24 years old when they tied the knot!

Michael B Jordan is just 34, while Larsa is 47 years old, so there is quite a big age-gap between them. This means he would have been far too young for a hook-up before her marriage, meaning it would have to be a recent fling…

He has been dating Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s model daughter, since November 2020. However, Scottie and Larsa first filed for divorce back in 2016, so it is possible something could have happened while her and M.J. were single.

Looking at social media, most fans have come to the conclusion that Michael B. Jordan is the likely candidate. Plus, his Los Angeles home isn’t exactly that far from Miami, either.

omg is larsa confessing she slept with michael b jordan #RHOM — shein by sheree (@sadshanduhh2) February 4, 2022

Her previous romance with Tristan

Larsa Pippen claims she was seeing Tristan shortly before Khloe Kardashian began dating him. The RHOM star had even brought him along to a party hosted by Kim.

Then it was only around a week later when Khloe and Tristan got together, according to Larsa. She denied the rumored affair between them which circulated in 2020, on the Hollywood Raw podcast, and said:

I would never do that. That’s not even my personality.

Larsa also shared that she knew Tristan before he met the Kardashian sisters himself, as she said she had brought him down to Miami for the party as her plus one. The star revealed:

I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them.

