How to buy Laura Whitmore's blue dress on Love Island 2021 - plus shoes!











Host Laura Whitmore is getting ready to lead this year’s singletons into the Love Island villa, and what an entrance she will be making.

From top to bottom, the ITV2 presenter has decked out her episode 1 look with a floral blue and white dress, coloured heels, and an iconic hair clip.

With ‘My Type on Paper’ in large letters on her hair, Laura has gone all out for the 2021 season launch, officially marking the Love Island comeback.

While viewers sat down with a drink and some popcorn to tune in, Reality Titbit knows who it is coupling up with – every detail of Laura’s outfit…

Fans react to Laura’s Love Island ep 1 outfit

Several fans who patiently waited for the launch of Love Island 2021 were treated to some sneak peeks of Laura’s outfit ahead of the episode.

Many of them asked the host where she got her outfit from, including some celebrity friends of Laura Whitmore’s.

Musician duo Jedward said: “This dress and design is so elegant on you Laura! And rocking high heels on grass what a professional.”

While a fan wrote: “Love the shoes.”

“Can’t wait, love this dress”, another said.

Me checking the love island app every 5 mins for the first First Look of the season:#loveisland pic.twitter.com/WVocMosB74 — ᴛᴀꜱʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪꜱᴇ / ʙᴀᴅ ʜᴀʙɪᴛs 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@eds_afterglow) June 28, 2021

Where to buy Laura Whitmore’s dress

Laura’s blue and white patterned dress is from Valle and Vik. And while it looks like a dress, it’s actually a two-piece set!

The outfit is comprised of the clothing brand’s Revenge Corset and The Mini A Skirt, both in Rose Busk Blue & Ivory.

For those wanting the same outfit, the top and bottom combo costs £430. If you just want the top, you’ll be set back by £255, or £175 for the skirt.

They actually have a long summer dress called ‘The Breezy‘ in the exact same pattern, which costs £315 in total.

Love Island: Where are Laura’s shoes from?

Kat Maconie

Known for its colourful shoes, Laura is rocking the Pammy Platform Sandals, in the Orchid/Cabaret colours.

Buying a pair will set you back £345. And if the colours aren’t quite for you, they do a Spearmint/Crystal Pink option too.

The brand, which updated for the heels for its Spring Summer 2021 collection, advises to size down if you are concerned about measurements.

But be quick – there are only two pieces left in stock! And the Love Island villa host will be sporting them on the episode 1 launch.

