Who is Liberty Poole? Age and Instagram of Love Island contestant!











Liberty Poole is the youngest on the line-up of contestants – so far – who will be gathering around the firepit to find their match this year.

She is preparing to spend a summer in the Love Island 2021 Mallorca villa, where she will go on dates and regularly shout “I’ve got a text“.

As of today (June 21st), the line-up was released for this year’s ITV2 dating show, where we caught a glimpse of who could have the hots for each other.

The first round of line-up contestants are all in their twenties, but Liberty is the youngest of them all. Let’s gather round the firepit to find out her age…

Liberty Poole, Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV Press Pictures

Who is Liberty Poole?

Liberty is a waitress and student from Birmingham.

She currently works for chicken restaurant Nando’s – where she has actually been proposed to before!

The Love Island star, who is also a marketing student, said a man would come into the restaurant every week and popped the question once.

Revealing her type on paper is a “tall, alpha male, confident, a cheeky chappy sort of guy”, she did reveal she wants someone who treats her right.

Secrets out!!!! This is mental… my best friend is on Love Island🤯 So proud of you Lib missing you so much already, can’t wait for everyone to see how crazy and funny you are. Rooting for you Lib you’ll smash it❤️ One week to go… #teamLiberty💕 @Liberty__Poole #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FLN41mvh0U — Paige🖤 (@paigeeskinner) June 21, 2021

Liberty Poole: Age and Instagram

Liberty is currently 21 years old, making her the youngest of the seven Islanders who have been confirmed for the 2021 villa.

Looking at her Instagram, she is a keen traveller with Dubai ticked off her wish list, and a social butterfly when she’s back home.

She is clearly close to her mum, who she calls her best friend. In one of her photo captions, she revealed her mum taught her “the sky is the limit”.

Liberty takes pride in her appearance, and has been preparing for Love Island by working out often and getting her beauty appointments in.

Liberty Poole’s take on Love Island

The Love Island contestant is not just looking for a relationship, but is also looking forward to making new girl mates and having a summer holiday.

When asked about taking part, she told ITV: “I’ve never had that nice, happy relationship so I think it will be nice, and something for me to experience.”

Liberty continued:

Obviously I want the best summer ever because we have been in lockdown for a year so it would be nice to go away and enjoy the sun and make friends as well. I’m excited, I’m a bit of a social butterfly so I love to meet new people.

The ITV2 star enthusiastically added: “I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!”

