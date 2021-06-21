Love Island's Liberty Poole: Surgery and boob job rumours analysed through Instagram











It’s time to cancel all further plans as the Love Island 2021 line-up has officially been announced. June 21st saw the first 11 contestants revealed and, by the looks of things, it’s about to be one hot summer!

In the lineup of singletons ready to find love is Liberty Poole. The Love Islander hails from Birmingham and is ready to find herself “Mr Right”.

Getting coupled up and pied off is all a part of the ITV show’s nature. But, social butterfly Liberty says she’s not just on the show for some male company: “I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships.”

How old is Liberty Poole?

Brummy lass Liberty is 21 years old. She’s the youngest person on Love Island in 2021 so far!

Liberty works as a waitress at Nandos and is also completing a degree in Marketing at Birmingham City University as per LinkedIn.

She’s worked at Nandos since 2016 and started her university course in 2019. She’ll graduate in 2023 when she’s 23 years old.

Love Island’s Liberty: Lip filler and surgery rumours explored

Often, the Love Island contestants are pretty au fait with the odd bit of filler or surgical procedure. However, some people are all-natural.

From analysing Liberty’s Instagram profile her lips look to have been less plump in her younger days.

In 2021, her lips look to be larger, however, she may not have opted for a surgical enhancement but could have just altered her makeup – Kylie Jenner style. Similarly, Liberty may opt for Instagram filters, or specific camera angles, which could make her features appear larger.

Liberty also looks like she may have had a breast enlargement judging by her Instagram page. Photos from 2019 potentially show Liberty prior to any surgery. In a photo from 2020, her assets appear volumized – but, again this could simply be due to a different outfit choice, angle or filter!

Twitter reacts to Liberty joining the show

Of course, as the Love Island contestants are announced, more and more fans of the show are going to voice their opinions on their early favourites or potentially pairings that could happen on the show.

Liberty looks to have gained herself some fans already with one person writing on Twitter: “Feeling like Kaz and Liberty will be my favourite girls so far. But I say this every year and end up wrong #LoveIsland“.

Another person Tweeted: “Liberty the hottest girl in the lineup so far just saying“.

