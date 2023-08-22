Celebs Go Dating is back in 2023 and Kate Moss’ half-sister is ready to embark on a hunt for a husband in series 12. The model and social media star has been full of surprises as she joins the Channel 4 show. From her risky conversation topics to her out-there ink, let’s find out more about Lottie Moss’ face tattoo.

Anna Williamson, Paul C Brunson, and Tom Read Wilson are joined by Dr Tara in series 12. Along with a new expert comes a group of new single celebrities looking for love. Lottie is joined by Vanessa Feltz, Spuddz, Adam Collard, Chloe Burrows, and Mark-Francis Vandelli on Celebs Go Dating.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Caprice Holdings

Lottie Moss’ face tattoo

When Lottie Moss first met her fellow Celebs Go Dating pals in series 12 episode, Spuddz was quick to notice the star’s face tattoo.

She explained that she got the word “lover” etched onto her face during a trip to Bali.

Lottie said that the tattoo was a “drunken mistake,” during the Channel 4 show.

Lottie was a model

Speaking on Celebs Go Dating, Lottie explains that she is a former fashion model but later opted for a career change into the adult entertainment and modelling industry.

During a sit down with the agents, Lottie said she felt she was giving “mistress vibes” when she wants to be a “wifey.”

Dr Tara and Paul suggested that she try to expand her conversation topics further than her adult content creation career.

Episode 2 saw Lottie explain that she has ADHD and feels “insecure.” She added that her risquè chat choices usually come down to the fact that she feels that it’s better to get her career choice out in the open in case her partners find out later and disapprove. She has 580k followers on Instagram at @lottiemossxo.

@lottiemossx Ps yes i am getting it removed it was a moment but im over it now ♬ original sound – aliyahsinterlude View TikTok

Lottie has her tattoo removed

During Celebs Go Dating series 12, Lottie’s “lover” face tattoo was a talking point multiple times.

Although she wore her ink for a fair few months in 2023, she opted to get it removed in the spring.

The 25-year-old got her face tattoo in December 2022. However, she’s now had the word “lover,” removed from beneath her eye.

Taking to TikTok in April, Lottie joked that her tattoo was “deranged,” and wrote in the caption: “Ps yes I am getting it removed it was a moment but I’m over it now.”

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON E4 FROM SUNDAY AUGUST 20 AT 9 PM