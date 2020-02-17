Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

A brand new dating show means an exciting new line-up of singletons looking to find their romantic soulmate in life.

Last week, Netflix dropped Love Is Blind – a new dating series where contestants get to know each other through isolated pods. The streaming service has dropped only five episodes so far, with the next four arriving this Thursday (February 20th).

One of the contestants is hot singleton Amber Pike who’s dating Matt Barnett on the reality show.

So who is Amber Pike? Here’s everything you need to know about Amber, including her age, career, Instagram and more!

Who is Amber Pike?

Amber Pike is a 27-year-old singleton. Back in 2017, Amber took first place in a Hooters bikini competition.

Based on her pictures on social media, Amber loves training and keeps a healthy lifestyle.

Amber Pike’s career

Amber has previously served at the Georgia Army National Guard.

And based on official information, national guard soldiers are normally citizens who have a full-time job while serving part-time as an army guard at one of the US military units.

Amber Pike on Instagram

Amber has a very strong social media presence on her Instagram account.

At the time of writing (February 17th), she has 529 posts and boasts an audience of 6,877 followers. Amber posts about her everyday life, as well as her travelling across the world, beauty competitions she takes part in, close friends and family.

You can follow Amber under the handle of @atypicalamber.

Amber’s love interest on Love is Blind

On Love is Blind, Amber started dating 27-year-old engineer Matt Barnett. Amber briefly found herself in a love triangle when Matt had to choose between her and co-star Jessica Batten.

Eventually, Matt decided to propose to Amber and the two settled down.

However, as much as the couple seemed to have formed a connection, based on their Instagram accounts, Amber and Matt are not dating anymore.

