Love is Blind Season 3 has already wrapped filming, Nick Lachey confirms













Love is Blind has wrapped up its second season, which saw the unexpected confession of love from Kyle for Deepti in the reunion. Now that Netflix fans have binged all the drama, they are eager for the third season.

During the final episode, we saw Shake admit he is only attracted to host Vanessa Lachey, fans question Shaina for squinting, and Danielle and Nick reveal they are in therapy ahead of the reunion.

It was a whirlwind season, which totally explains why fans have been all over the show. Wondering when you can get your next Love is Blind fix? We’ve got all the confirmed details so far, backed up by host Nick Lachey.

Love is Blind Season 3: What we know

Nick Lachey confirmed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that they shot season 3 already. Although Love is Blind‘s upcoming season won’t be coming out in March 2022, it’s definitely on its way to Netflix.

Netflix renewed the series for a second and third season back in 2020, following the popularity of the first.

For season 1 and 2, the blind dating show was released close to Valentine’s Day. The cast list has not yet been released, but some Netflix fans are hoping to see more diversity across those taking part.

When was the Netflix show filmed?

Love is Blind season 3 was filmed before September 2021. Nick Lachey revealed the third season had already been shot during an interview during the same month, confirming just how in advance the Netflix dating show takes place.

Netflix confirmed to Today that the season 2 reunion episode was filmed almost a year ago in the springtime of 2021, suggesting the third season would also have been shot around the same time (while cameras were out).

The first season was filmed two years before its release. It took place in Atlanta, Georgia, from October 9th 2018, and lasted 38 days up until the weddings, way before the the first five episodes were released on February 13th 2020.

Fans demand a third season

Looking through Twitter, there’s no denying that viewers just cannot wait for a third run. Many have said they hope to see real love during season 3, as some couples left them doubting if feelings were genuine.

One fan said: “Shaina & Shake took up spots JUST to stay on TV. I get it but I don’t like that. I’m ready to see love for real. They need to run season 3 #LoveIsBlind.”

“After watching #LoveIsBlind 1 and 2, I already want season 3. Enjoyed them so much“, posted another.

A viewer spoke about her hopes for a more diverse cast. They wrote: “#LoveIsBlind season 3… Looking forward to an interracial couple. This time and African girl and a Caucasian man. Let’s learn about more wedding cultures on the show.”

Several Tweets actually involved declarations of auditioning for the upcoming season.

“Not me up till 5am binging #loveisblind season 2. if y’all see me on season 3 just mind ya own“, said a viewer.

