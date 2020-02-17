Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

A brand new dating series called Love is Blind has landed last week (February 13th) on Netflix.

The show sees a bunch of daters who are on the show to find their soulmate in life. The funny thing is that they get to know each other through isolated pods, before they propose to each other.

One of the show’s singletons, Rory Newbrough, got engaged to his co-star Danielle.

So let’s meet Rory and Danielle from Love is Blind and find out whether they’re still together in real life.

Meet Rory Newbrough

Rory is a 28-year-old consultant and content creator from Alpharetta, Georgia.

Based on his LinkedIn profile, Rory has been a self-employed consultant for the past one year. Previously, he’s worked as a brand director at Heroic Leap Games.

Rory holds a degree in Computer Engineering from the University of California San Diego.

You can find Rory on Instagram under the handle of @rorynewbrough. Surprisingly, Rory has just under 1,000 followers at the moment.

Meet Danielle Drouin

Danielle is 29 years old and works as a yoga instructor and model from Atlanta.

Her Instagram account is pretty much like a portfolio of her modelling career, but we can’t complain because we love it. Find her @iam_daniellerose.

Thanks to her Instagram bio, we found that Danielle is a keen traveller around the world and keeps a plant-based diet.

Post-Netflix explained

Unfortunately, Rory and Danielle are no longer dating.

The two were engaged for a short time, but Danielle ended up dating co-star Matt Thomas who made a brief appearance in the first episode.

This is also confirmed by Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen who told Entertainment Weekly: “He [Rory] actually got engaged to a woman who you only see for a brief moment early on named Danielle.

“They were together for a little while and then they broke up and she ended up dating the guy who appears at the very beginning of the show, Matt [Thomas].”

