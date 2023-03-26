Netflix’s Love is Blind season 2star Shayne Jensen has addressed rumors and speculation that claimed he was using drugs while filming the season of the hit reality show.

After viewers tuned into season 2 of Netflix’s reality show Love is Blind they raised concerns about one of the stars of the show, whose behavior allegedly seemed odd.

This led to lots of speculation that Love is Blind’s Shayne, who partnered with Natalie, was on drugs when he filmed the show.

Jensen, instead of ignoring the rumors, decided to address the speculation head-on to finally put an end to everyone’s questions about whether he was on drugs.

So, let’s find out what Shayne had to say after appearing on the Netflix show.

Was Shayne doing drugs while filming Netflix’s Love is Blind?

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Shayne Jansen has officially denied speculation that he took drugs while filming season two of Netflix’s reality show Love Is Blind.

The 32-year-old real-estate agent in an interview with Nick Viall on Wednesday’s episode of The Viall Files podcast denied he took a class A drug while filming.

On the podcast, Jensen revealed to host Nick that: “Have I [done them]? Yes. On the show, I did not.”

“I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that’s been injected into my body, but I think we’ve all had our times in our lives where we’ve done certain things,” he added.

Fans speculated Shayne was on drugs during season 2 of Love is Blind

After fans viewed season two of Netflix’s Love is Blind, which saw season 4 episodes return to the streaming site in February, many started to speculate that Shayne was on something due to his strange behavior.

As a result of seeing Jensen’s restlessness fans of the show left comments on his social media posts suggesting he was taking cocaine while on set.

Jensen said he grew tired of seeing the snowflake emoji written below his photos and decided to directly address the allegations on Viall’s podcast.

He said: “I’m not naive to say I haven’t done it before in my past, like no, but not in the show. I’m not stupid. I’m not going to risk everything for that on the show.”

Why was Shayne acting strange on Love is Blind?

So what was the cause of his strange behavior in the new season of Love is Blind?

Jensen explained to podcast host Viall that he has “severe” attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD. It is a “mental health condition that can cause a variety of symptoms, ranging from difficulty paying attention and finishing tasks to acting impulsively and feeling hyperactive,” according to Insider.

In the show, cast members are put in small pods where they speak to potential partners through a wall. They converse for hours in front of cameras, which, for Shayne, was a “very uncomfortable situation.”

He told Viall he relied heavily on caffeine to stay awake during the long filming days in the pods. He said his daily routine consisted of drinking five espresso shots. Two in the morning and three more in the afternoon, which he said didn’t help his anxiety.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688. Or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.