Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Love Island lie detector episode is one of the most highly-anticipated of the series.

Of all the challenges and obstacles the Islanders have to overcome in the villa, the lie detector is one where there’s no escape. No amount of schmoozing can help any of the contestants worm their way out of this one as they’re hooked up to a polygraph test.

Provided the lie detector test will be a part of series 5 following major changes to the show after the death of previous contestants and Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond in 2019, the episode should go ahead in the final week of the show.

Here are seven things we need asked during the Love Island lie detector test 2019…

Did India couple with Ovie to win the 50k?

Poor India was the subject of scrutiny during the final week of Love Island 2019. The former page 3 model was accused by British tabloids of coupling up with professional basketball player, Ovie Soko, for the £50,000 prize.

Although Ovie was very vocal about how he feels about having tonnes of cash and trying to find love (the two don’t go together, apparently) we’re still not convinced that India is 100 per cent genuine.

Did Jordan pretend to like India to win the show?

Episode 44 of Love Island 2019 saw one of the strangest happenings yet.

Jordan and Anna seemed to be in couples’ bliss with the pair making their relationship official just two days before.

But Jordan decided to back out of his decision with Anna and attempt to start cracking on with Ovie’s other half, India.

The only thing we can think is that during the last Island dumping, Jordan and Anna were in the bottom two. Being that close to going home could’ve scared Jordan into thinking he needs to find a new partner to make it on the show.

Does Belle genuinely like Anton?

The subject of Belle’s intentions with Anton have also been questioned on the show. The pair haven’t had the smoothest ride.

During the headlines challenge, it was said that Anton’s best friend had said that Belle wasn’t into him.

This obviously threw Anton right off and led him to wonder if he’d just been naive in liking Belle. Anton’s mum also appeared on Love Island Aftersun and wasn’t exactly speedy to voice her love for Belle. Perhaps the pair aren’t meant to be…

Is Molly Mae really into Tommy or is it all fake?

Time and time again Molly Mae’s displays of affection for Tommy just aren’t cutting it for UK viewers.

While Tommy seems to pour his heart out wherever he can, Molly Mae comes off a lot more reserved on the show.

Twitter users and newspapers alike have made mention of how Molly Mae is ‘fake’ so we’d love to know the truth on this one!

Is Amber really Greg’s ‘type’?

Another couple in the firing line for the lie detector test is Amber and Greg.

Images have arisen of Greg with an ex-girlfriend who looks nothing like Amber which has prompted viewers to ask if he truly does like her.

Coming into the show pretty late, Greg needed to couple up with someone who would take him. Heartbroken Amber could have been the perfect target…

Does Chris really like Harley or does he fancy India more?

Episode 43 of Love Island 2019 saw Chris make a very strange move during the headlines challenge.

When asked which Islanders the public think “are meant to be together” Chris swilled himself and model India.

Chris was also India’s first date on the show, so does he have the feels for her but coupled with Harley to stay on the show?

Are Curtis and Maura genuine? Has he chosen her to win the show?

Curtis and Maura are another couple with question marks flying around their relationship.

More and more Curtis says how he judged Maura to quickly at first but now he can see a different side to her.

Curtis has also been gushing with compliments to his partners – and we all know how the Amy saga ended. So we’re not sure if the couple truly are genuine…

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SEASON 5 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM (EXCEPT SATURDAYS) ON ITV 2.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE